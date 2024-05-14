Erdoan says Turkey is treating more than 1,000 Hamas members





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Monday that more than 1,000 members of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas were receiving medical treatment in Turkey. “In my country, more than 1,000 Hamas members are currently being treated in our hospitals,” Erdoan said in Ankara during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Erdoan once again called Hamas, listed as a terrorist organization in Europe, the United States and Israel, a resistance organization. It is fighting to “protect its own territory and its population,” Erdoan said. He did not provide further details on where the Hamas members were injured or how they arrived in Turkey. Both Erdoan and Mitsotakis came out in favor of a ceasefire, but different views also emerged. Mitsotakis stressed that his country, like Turkey, supports a two-state solution, but stressed that Israel has every right to defend itself against the bloody attack of terrorists on its territory. Erdoan has called Israel a “terrorist state” and criticized Western support for the Jewish state. The current war in Gaza began after Hamas and other militant groups attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages. Israel responded with massive air and ground strikes. It is under strong international pressure due to the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Some 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war so far, according to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Turkey and Greece recently decided to repair their strained relations. Erdoan only met Mitsotakis in Athens in December, when the two agreed to step up cooperation in areas such as tourism, trade and migration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before their meeting at the presidential complex. -/Turkish Presidency/dpa

