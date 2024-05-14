Top Turkish official meets top Hamas leader in Qatar; Erdoan again compares Netanyahu to Hitler





Turkish President Tayyip Erdoan speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, May 13, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Turkish government sent the country's intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, to Doha on Sunday to meet with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and discuss a possible ceasefire in Gaza with Israel. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey has developed close ties with the Palestinian terrorist organization, leading to strained relations with Israel. Although unconfirmed, social media reports indicate that Haniyeh passed to the Turkish intelligence chief a dossier that could be used in the ongoing South African genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice ( ICJ). Turkey, which refuses to condemn the massacre of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas on October 7, nor to qualify the group as a terrorist organization, recently decided to join the trial against Israel in The Hague. The ICJ has so far found no credible evidence to support the claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Erdoan recently accused Western countries of not putting enough pressure on Israel to end its military operation against Hamas in Gaza. Erdoan blamed Israel and the West for the lack of truce. It has become clear who is on the side of peace and dialogue and who wants the clashes to continue and more bloodshed, the Turkish leader said. said. And has Netanyahu seen any serious reaction to his messed up behavior? No. Neither Europe nor America has shown a reaction that would force Israel into a ceasefire. Erdoan also claimed that Israel was killing civilians in Rafah, even though the Israeli military has invested considerable resources in keeping large numbers of Gaza civilians out of harm's way, often protecting them from terrorists, who systematically use them as human shields . On May 7, Israeli forces capture the strategic Rafah crossing after Hamas terrorists killed four Israeli soldiers and injured 10 other Israelis in a barrage of rockets targeting the Kerem Shalom border crossing. Israel had just reopened the crossing to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Netanyahu has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous of his genocidal methods, Erdoan said of the Israeli leader. This is not the first time that the Turkish president has made inflammatory statements against Israel's top leader. In March, Erdoan lambasted Israel for defending itself against Hamas while comparing Netanyahu to the worst genocidal despots in history. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis, Erdoan said at the time. Netanyahu responded by accusing Erdoan of being a hypocrite. Erdoan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists opposing his regime, is the last person capable of preaching morality to us, declared the Israeli Prime Minister. At the beginning of May, Turkey announcement this would end all trade with Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Erdoan and accused him of deliberately damaging trade relations between the two countries. Erdoan crossed a line and blocked ports for Israeli exports and imports. This is how a dictator behaves, trampling on the interests of the Turkish people, businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements.



