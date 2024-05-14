Imran Khan hits back at user who says Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's podcast on mental health is for 'the elite'





Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently announced her upcoming podcast, Call Me Hopeful. A while ago, the trailer for the show was revealed, which gave a glimpse of the guests who would be chatting with Ira.

Among them is his uncle and actor Imran Khan, who takes up the subject of gaslighting and speaks openly about it. However, one user believes the podcast is made by and for the elites. Read on to know how the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor reacted.

Imran Khan calls out user who tagged Ira Khan's podcast, Elite

In the first episode of Ira Khan's mental health podcast, Call Me Hopeful, she is joined by her uncle Imran Khan and Dr Vikram Patel, who discuss how conversations around mental health have evolved over time. time and more.

However, one user commented on the post: Made by and for the elites. Looking forward to discussions on the mental health of marginalized people, workers, peasants and landless workers, especially women! Imran was quick to recognize this and decided to respond by sharing a positive personal message he received from someone who actually watched the podcast. Advertisement

The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor reposted the comment on his Instagram stories and wrote: Here's a message I received from a woman who actually watched the episode. I wish we could find a way to add to the conversation without tearing each other apart.

Look at:

The comment he shared, as well as his response to the user, came from a 28-year-old person belonging to a Scheduled Caste. The commenter wrote: Your interview on Swaddle was excellent. It felt like some nods were released when you know someone understands the seriousness of it.

The person added: “I come from a Scheduled Caste who carried her trauma, and it really sucked because I didn't look like an outcast. I'm 28 now, and only now am I aware of the trauma this inflicted on me and how to deal with it. build pockets of calm around it. I'm just writing this as a conversation note, thanks for opening up so much. For someone who thought the world might never agree with my past, I thought I always had to lie. extreme (sic).

Imran Khan talks about his girlfriend Lekha Washington who helps him through depression

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Delhi Belly star praised his girlfriend Lekha Washington for helping him get through life and come out of depression. He said: As I struggle with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of education and support that I received from her, I don't know if I could have made this journey without her .

He also spoke about his relationship with her and said that he kept it a secret to protect her from all the gossip, especially regarding his divorce. He clarified: I consciously tried to protect this part because of the complications of my divorce and the end of my marriage, which always attracts everyone. This is a very controversial subject, giving rise to wild speculation.

Once Upon ATime in Mumbai actor Dobaara is all set to make a comeback in showbiz.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Admits GF Lekha Washington Helped Him Fight Depression; reveals that they protected their relationship from ugliness

