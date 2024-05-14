Today in politics: Prime Minister Modi prepares to file his candidacy in Varanasi and eyes a third term | News from the political pulse





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination paper from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Modi will bathe in the Ganges before filing his candidature. The Varanasi seat will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Prime Minister Modi will face Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the joint candidate of India's opposition blocs against him. UP Congress chief Rai was also fielded by the Congress against Modi in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he had finished third both times. In the 2019 polls, Prime Minister Modi had defeated Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by over 4.79 lakh votes. Cremation of Sushil Modis The body of senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, 72, died at AIIMS Delhi on Monday evening after battling cancer for months, will reach his home at Rajender Nagar in Patna on Tuesday morning. He will be cremated later today in the city, according to BJP sources. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and a large number of senior leaders from all parties condoled the demise of Sushil Modi and paid tributes to him. Prime Minister in Jharkhand; Nadda, Kharge in UP Prime Minister Modi will address a mega rally at Koderma in Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon. BJP national president JP Nadda is visiting Amethi. He will address a public meeting at Munshiganj in Amethi to support BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani who is pitted against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma. In Lucknow, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Adityanath will address a public meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to hold a rally on Tuesday at Chauri Chaura near Gorakhpur in UP. Senior leaders of the SP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are allies of the Indian Congress, are also expected to address the rally. Kharge will also hold another rally in UP, in Maharajganj. SP president Akhilesh Yadav will address rallies in Jalaun and Jhansi on Tuesday. At 12:30 p.m., he will address an election meeting in Jalaun in support of SP candidate Narayan Das. He will then address a rally in Jhansi in support of Congress candidate Pradeep Jain later in the afternoon. Legal matters Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned to fight the Lok Sabha elections from Tamluk on a BJP ticket, on Monday moved the HC, alleging excessive police action, after the latter registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against him. Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose court the matter came up, ordered the petition to be heard on Tuesday. A Delhi court on Tuesday is likely to consider a fresh chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, naming the BRS chief , K Kavitha, and four others as accused. Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja, who was likely to take cognizance of the charge sheet on Monday, adjourned the case for May 14. JD(S) MP HD Revanna is expected to be released from jail on Tuesday after a special court for elected officials on Monday granted him bail in a kidnapping case linked to allegations of sexual abuse of women by his son and MP Hassan Prajwal Revanna. With PTI inputs

