Xi's visit to Hungary and Serbia brings new Chinese investment and deeper ties to Europe's doorstep

Budapest, Hungary — When Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hungary last week, he arrived in one of the few places in the European Union where his country is seen as an indispensable ally rather than a rival. By the time he left Friday, he had struck deals that provide fertile ground for China's economic expansion plans in Europe.

After meeting with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbn on Thursday, the leaders spoke to a small group of select media in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, to announce the formation of an ironclad partnership that would pave the way for a new era of economic cooperation.

While most EU countries are working to reduce the risks to their economies from perceived threats posed by China, Hungary has moved in the opposite direction, courting significant Chinese investment in the belief that the second largest economy in the world is essential for Europe's future.

Although Xi and Orbn did not reveal concrete agreements after their meeting, Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt later said in a video that an agreement had been reached on a joint rail bypass between the Hungary and China around Budapest, as well as a high-speed rail connection between Budapest and Budapest. the capital and its international airport.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry, Orbn said, and agreements were reached for China to help Hungary develop its network of vehicle charging stations electricity and on the construction of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia.

Zsuzsanna Vegh, program assistant at the German Marshall Fund and visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the agreements were a clear signal that China views Hungary as a “key and reliable ally” in the EU as it seeks to reverse Europe's hardening risk reduction policy.

Xi's visit, Vegh wrote in a statement, shows that the Hungarian government “remains indifferent to the concerns of its allies and will continue to strengthen its bilateral relations with China in order to position itself favorably in what it perceives as a multipolar world in development.

Pursuing a similar strategy, Hungary's southern neighbor Serbia has also provided ample opportunities for Chinese companies to exploit its natural resources and carry out large infrastructure projects.

Like Orbn, Serbian President Aleksandar Vui has built a form of autocratic governance that eschews the pluralism valued in more traditional Western democracies, making both countries attractive to China because opaque direct agreements help eliminate red tape.

During Xi's visit to Serbia last week, he and Vui signed an agreement to build a common future, making the Balkan country the first in Europe to agree on such a document with Beijing.

Vuk Vuksanovi, a senior researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy, said Xi's interest in Serbia reflects his strategy of attracting countries less committed to a U.S.-led economic and political community.

Xi's joint future agreement with Belgrade, Vuksanovi said, promotes China's vision of the international order, one where China is much more powerful, one where Western powers, primarily the United States, have no plus the ability to dictate the agenda to others.

China has invested billions of dollars in Serbia in the form of investments and loans, particularly in the mining and infrastructure sectors. The two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2016 and a free trade agreement last year.

While Serbia officially wants to join the EU27, it is gradually moving away from this path and some of its agreements with China do not comply with membership rules.

Vui is friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has condemned Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, but has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow.

The red carpet treatment by Serbia and Hungary has worried some of their Western partners, who see China's incursion into the region as both an economic and security risk. According to Gabriel Escobar, US envoy for the Western Balkans, Xi chose to visit neighboring countries because they “are willing to challenge the unity of the Euro-Atlantic community.”

“We warn all our partners and all our interlocutors to be very aware of China's agenda in Europe,” Escobar said last week.

In February, Hungary followed Serbia's lead by reaching a security agreement with Beijing under which Chinese law enforcement officers would be allowed to assist their Hungarian counterparts in police actions in Hungary.

The government said the officers would ensure public safety for Chinese tourists and members of Hungary's large Chinese diaspora. But critics say these officers could be used as an extension of Xi's one-party state to exert control over the Chinese community.

As Orbn deepened relations with Beijing, he also engaged in a protracted conflict with the EU that saw billions in structural funds frozen in Budapest amid fears he would seize democratic institutions and abuses bloc funds.

That money doesn't appear to be coming anytime soon, and Hungary's pursuit of additional Chinese developments shows that its government “does not consider the possibility of financing such strategic infrastructure projects with European funds,” Vegh wrote.

While the influx of Chinese capital is a boon for Hungary's struggling economy, having production sites on EU territory also helps Beijing circumvent costly tariffs and increasingly restrictive policies. protectionists of Europe.

In December, Hungary announced that one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers, China's BYD, would open its first European electric vehicle production plant in the south of the country and invited significant direct investment in production batteries for electric vehicles.

Such investments, Orbn said Thursday, are what will keep Hungary competitive in the future, wherever they come from.

The idea that drives Hungarians is that we want to win the 21st century, not lose it, he said.

Jovana Gec contributed to this report from Belgrade, Serbia.