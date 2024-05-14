Full list of Tory MPs who have called on Boris Johnson to resign

Two others Conservative deputies call for Boris Johnson stop Friday.

Nick Gibb and Aaron Bell both said they submitted letters of censure in the Prime Minister bringing to 15 the total number of MPs who have now called for the Prime Minister to be appointed, although not all have formally communicated this to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

A vote of confidence will be triggered if Sir Graham receives letters from 54 MPs, or 15% of the parliamentary party, calling for a poll.

Here is a list of those who said the prime minister should resign:

Nick Gibb

(PA Archives)

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said his constituents were furious at the double standards and he said the Prime Minister had been inaccurate in his statements to the House of Commons.

The former education minister said he had submitted his letter of censure and added: To restore trust, we need to change the prime minister.

Aaron Bell

(PA Archives)

The 2019 Red Wall MP publicly stated that he had submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in his leader.

In a statement he said: “The breach of trust represented by the events at 10 Downing Street and the manner in which they were handled makes his position untenable.

In an emotional question in the Commons on Monday following the publication of Sue Gray's report on lockdown parties, Mr Bell asked Mr Johnson if he thought he was stupid for following Covid restrictions during the funeral of his grandmother.

Sir Roger Gale

(Average AP)

The veteran politician told the PA news agency the Conservative Party leader was a dead man politically after apologizing for attending a drinking gathering in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown of England.

The North Thanet MP said he submitted a letter of censure more than 18 months ago to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, after details of the former senior aide's trip to Barnard Castle by Mr. Johnson. Dominic Cummings emerged in 2020.

Douglas Ross

(PA wire)

The Scottish Conservative leader said Mr Johnson's position was untenable after the Prime Minister admitted attending BYOB garden drinks on May 20, 2020.

Mr Ross, who is believed to have sent a letter to the 1922 Committee, said last month he felt the admission meant he could not continue to lead the British government.

Andrew Bridgen

(PA Archives)

The Brexiteer wrote in a Daily Telegraph article on January 13 that Mr Johnson was presiding over a moral vacuum in our government and called on him to leave now with some semblance of grace.

The North West Leicestershire MP said it was with a heavy heart that he submitted a letter of censure.

Pierre Aldous

(Average PA)

Confirming he had sent a letter to Sir Graham, the Waveney MP tweeted on February 1: After much soul-searching, I have come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.

Mr Aldous said he had never taken such a step before, but believed a change at the top was in the country's best interests.

Tobias Ellwood

(PA wire)

The chairman of the Defense Select Committee said the Prime Minister had lost his support and urged him to call for a vote of confidence rather than wait until the inevitable 54 letters were finally submitted.

Telling Sky News it was horrible for MPs to have to defend the party, he confirmed on February 2 that he had presented his letter to the 1922 Committee.

Anthony Mangnall

(PA Archives)

The Totnes MP, who entered Parliament in 2019, criticized Mr Johnson's actions and falsehoods in a social media post, confirming he had joined colleagues in calling for a vote of no confidence .

He tweeted: Standards in public life are important. At the moment, I can no longer support the Prime Minister.

Mr. Gary Streeter

(Average AP)

In a Facebook post, Sir Gary said he had formally called for a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The South West Devon MP said: “I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those who work in Downing Street.

William Wragg

(Average AP)

The chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee told BBC Radio 4's PM program last month that Mr Johnson's position had become untenable.

The Hazel Grove MP has not publicly stated whether he has submitted a letter.

Caroline Nokes

(PA Archives)

The former immigration minister told ITV's Peston on January 12: “Unfortunately he looks like a liability and I think he's leaving now or he's leaving in three years at the general election.”

She also did not confirm whether she had contacted Sir Graham or not.

Tim Loughton

(PA Archives)

The former children's minister told his constituents in a Facebook post on January 15 that he had unfortunately come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson's position was now untenable.

It is unclear whether he submitted a letter of censure.

David Davis

(PA wire)

The former Brexit secretary confronted Mr Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions on January 19, telling his party leader: You have sat here too long for the good you have done. In the name of God, go.

However, Mr Davis later said he wanted to wait for further details on Sue Gray's report into the alleged rule breaches before submitting a letter of censure.

When asked on LBC if he had made a submission by January 31, he replied: No, not yet.

Andrew Mitchell

(PA wire)

In an intervention after Mr Johnson's statement in the House of Commons following the publication of the Gray inquiry update on January 31, the former minister told outgoing No 10 that he did not benefit more of my support.

He did not say whether he had contacted Sir Graham.

Mr. Charles Walker

(Average AP)

The deputy chairman of the 1922 Committee told Channel 4 News on February 1 that he would applaud Mr Johnson if he chose to step down, but said it was his decision.

It is unclear whether this meant he had submitted a formal letter.