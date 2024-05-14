PM Modi prays at Varanasi Ghat and will file nomination today





Prime Minister Modi is seeking a third term in Varanasi. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today file his nomination from Varanasi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, seeking a third term in office from the constituency. A day before filing his papers, Prime Minister Modi took out a six-kilometre roadshow, promising to do much more for the city's overall development if voted to power again. Prime Minister Modi started his day with a visit to Assi Ghat, where he offered prayers to the Ganga River. The itinerary will then continue with a visit to the Kaal Bhairav ​​​​temple followed by the submission of application forms at 11:30 am. The Prime Minister will then address the Rudraksh Convention Center at 12:10 p.m. before leaving Varanasi at 1:00 p.m. “I am overwhelmed and emotional! I didn't even realize how 10 years had passed in the shadow of your affection. I had said that Maa Ganga had called me. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today Maa Ganga adopted me),” he wrote on X. – ! – – , ! ten , pic.twitter.com/FrzzjtlDNG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2024 The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a historic clash in 2014 when Mr Modi, then the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, took on AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . Mr. Modi's resounding victory, with a margin of over 3 lakh votes, solidified Varanasi's position as the BJP's stronghold, a legacy he intends to carry forward in the upcoming elections. Varanasi, which has five Assembly seats, has been a battleground where the BJP and the Congress have clashed over the years. Since 1957, while the BJP has enjoyed significant success since 1991, winning seven seats, the Congress has also exerted its influence, winning six times. The Varanasi seat has never been won by the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party. Prime Minister Modi's resounding victory in 2014, followed by an even more emphatic victory in 2019, solidified Varanasi's status as a BJP stronghold. Varanasi's demographics indicate 75 percent Hindus, 20 percent Muslims, and 5 percent other religions. About 10 percent belong to scheduled tribes, while scheduled castes constitute 0.7 percent of the total residents. Its urban population represents 65 percent, with the remaining 35 percent residing in rural areas. “During the period of Congress and INDI alliance, this city of spirituality and faith has always been neglected, but we are working day and night with the resolve to build a divine and grand Kashi,” PM Modi wrote on x. “I need to do a lot more in the third term of the NDA government for this parliamentary constituency that lies in my heart,” he added. “As a servant of the people, it has always been my aim to make the lives of the people of Kashi easier. I am confident that a developed Varanasi will make an invaluable contribution towards realizing the resolution of a developed India to alongside a developed Uttar Pradesh. “With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I will always remain devoted to the service of his Kashi. Jai Baba Vishwanath!.” Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to be present during Prime Minister Modi's nomination filing. Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of elections on June 1 and will see a contest between Prime Minister Modi and Congress candidate Ajay Rai who will take on the Prime Minister for the third time for the seat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-eying-3rd-term-pm-modi-to-file-nomination-for-varanasi-today-5657949 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos