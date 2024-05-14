Global Times: In Xi's Footsteps: Xi's Europe Trip Advances Friendship, Charts Path for Future

BEIJING, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Five days and six nights, three countries and four cities, more than 30 bilateral or multilateral activities… these numbers sum up Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Europe, the first of its kind in five years.

Chinese national flags adorned cities, and crowds eagerly welcomed President Xi. Global Times reporters observed these details during the visit, emphasizing the continent's expectation of strengthening friendship and cooperation between China and the three countries of France, Serbia and Hungary. People across the continent hoped the visit would pave the way for stronger ties between China and the three countries, as well as with Europe as a whole.

At a press conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said President Xi's recent state visits have solidified China's relations with the three European countries and revived China-EU cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, described Xi's trip to Europe as one aimed at advancing friendship, enhancing mutual trust, building confidence and charting the way for the future.

Personal touch

French President Emmanuel Macron invited Xi to meet in the Pyrenees, a mountainous region in southern France close to the home of Macron's maternal grandmother.

It seems to have become a habit that the two heads of state treat each other with something that goes beyond the courtesy of a normal state visit. In March 2019, in Nice, Macron received Xi at Villa Kerylos, a century-old house overlooking the Mediterranean. Later that year, President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan met Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai.

In April 2023, when senior Chinese and French leaders met for informal talks in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province, they listened to the guqin (Chinese zither) melody “High Mountain and flowing water” in the Baiyun Hall.

This year, on a cold snowy spring day, the two leaders continued to write the story of “High Mountains and Flowing Water”, showing the world that although China and France are respectively an eastern power and a power Western countries, they can still cooperate on bilateral, regional and global affairs.

A resident of a town near the Pyrenees is no stranger to China. He told the Global Times that his niece was studying in Shanghai and now works in a multinational company that owns many businesses in China. A cyclist from the Pyrenees, who doesn't speak English very well, spoke of “friendship” when asked about Xi and Macron's meeting in the mountains.

Xi's visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Thanks to former French President Charles de Gaulle's great vision and advocacy for French autonomy, he made this bold decision 60 years ago, making France the first Western country to establish relations official relations with China.

In 2014, during his visit to France, Xi visited the Charles de Gaulle Foundation. This time, the Global Times went there and asked the director of the foundation to recall Xi's visit 10 years ago and what prompted General de Gaulle to make this decision.

“President Xi laid a wreath in honor of General de Gaulle in the office where he worked from 1947 to 1958. Gifts were exchanged,” Antoine Broussy, director of the foundation, told the Global Times, showing a guestbook on which President Xi wrote: “Pay homage to the great man and compose a new chapter in Chinese and French history.”

In an exhibition room on the ground floor of the Charles de Gaulle Foundation, stands a half-body bronze statue of de Gaulle. He looks contemplative, seemingly observing the historical trajectory of Sino-French relations.

Steel Friends

During his stay in Serbia, a country visited by Xi eight years ago, the Chinese president gave a special gift to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic: steel models representing the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and the Saint Sava Church in Belgrade.

The models were made from steel produced by the HBIS Smederevo steelworks, or Hesteel Serbia, a century-old factory that has been reinvigorated through close cooperation between China and Serbia.

Xi visited the factory in June 2016, months after China's Hesteel Group purchased the company as it was on the verge of closure and the future of its more than 5,000 employees was uncertain.

Xi interacted with the workers and encouraged them to work hard to bring benefits to local residents. Factory workers gave Xi a round plate with the silhouette of the steel mill.

The visit greatly boosted the morale of all workers and encouraged the Chinese management team to optimize production and management. Smiles returned to the faces of Serbian workers who felt safe and began to “plan for the future”.

Hesteel Serbia has now become a major exporter in the Balkan country and a crucial taxpayer. Its success is an embodiment of the “ironclad” friendship between China and Serbia.

This time, before his state visit, Xi responded to a letter written by Serbian metalworkers who shared the steel mill's progress and expressed appreciation for Xi's attention and support.

At the presentation of the steel models in Vucic on Wednesday, Xi said we were now “ironclad friends with bonds even stronger than ironclad friends.”

On the site now stands the China Cultural Center, for which Xi laid the foundation stone in 2016. This site has now found new life while retaining the feeling of friendship.

Carefully decorated with Chinese elements, the center offers lessons in Chinese, calligraphy, Tai Chi and guzheng, a traditional musical instrument. The center also has a library which has a collection ranging from language learning materials and dictionaries to popular novels and classics.

Various cultural events are organized there and the center issues commemorative stamps with the Serbian Post every two years, the Global Times learned from the center.

Many locals also come to the center to take classes out of interest and gain a better knowledge of China and Chinese culture.

Milica Milovic, the center's first Serbian employee, told the Global Times that working at the center is truly a source of pride because she has become part of the strong Sino-Serbian friendship.

This all-time friendship has become deeper and deeper thanks to the efforts of all ordinary Chinese and Serbians who contribute to bilateral exchanges and friendship.

An East-West model

Upon President Xi's arrival in Budapest, the final stop of his five-day European tour, Chinese national flags were placed alongside Hungarian flags on the Elisabeth Bridge in this beautiful capital.

Xi previously visited Hungary in 2009. Some things have changed, others have not. The Danube still flows silently and gently, witnessing the development of relations between China and Hungary. This time, during Xi's visit, the two countries upgraded their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

What deeply impressed President Xi during his state visit to Hungary, he said, was a young Hungarian girl who gave him flowers upon his arrival in Budapest. She was the same girl who gave Xi flowers 15 years ago. The president remembered that meeting: “You grew up. You were only this size back then,” he said, waving his hand.

The girl speaks Chinese fluently. The same is true for many young Hungarians, who have cultivated a strong interest in China and the Chinese language as exchanges between China and Hungary have increased over the past two years. At Buda Castle, the historic castle and palace complex of the Hungarian kings, almost half of the tourists are from China and they have a tour guide who speaks Chinese very well.

Many Hungarians fluent in Chinese learned the language at the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest. Established in 2004, the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School is a 12-year public school that teaches in Chinese and Hungarian.

In October 2009, Xi, then Chinese vice president, visited the school during his visit to Hungary. Today, a group photo of Xi and the school's students and teachers, as well as Xi's response letter to students in early 2023, hang on the wall of the school corridor.

Xin Hua, director and full professor of the Center for European Union Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times that an important reason why China and Hungary can develop friendly relations is that the two countries have similar historical and cultural traditions.

“Welcome to the house!” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Xi at the airport. The next day, Xi was received in a military ceremony in the Lion Courtyard of Buda Castle.

In an interview with Chinese media, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban explained what “home” means.

“We are settled here, in the West, but the origin is very important. So we know that the parents are somewhere, they are far away. So when someone from the East comes to Hungary, especially with a high civilization of several thousand people for years, like China, it always has a special emotional element in this meeting,” Orban said.

