Connect with us

Politics

'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of ​​crowds, raining petals | Watch

'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of ​​crowds, raining petals | Watch

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a major roadshow in his constituency, Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thousands of people gathered to greet Prime Minister Modi. Many rained petals while others waved their hands in the hope that the prime minister would respond with the same zeal.

A large crowd was seen on Monday evening during the roadshow in the holy city of Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live social media broadcast showed him holding a replica lotus, the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister was seen greeting the huge crowd at continuous intervals.

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greet supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Monday.

View full image

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greet supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Monday. (YEARS)

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters showered PM Modi's roadshow with rose petals. Large BJP flags were also seen during the grand event on Monday.

THE streets of Varanasi, from where PM Modi's roadshow passed, were lit up with fairy lights. Even several houses were decorated following Prime Minister Modi's roadshow.

Source: Reuters

View full image

Source: Reuters

People stood on the terrace of their buildings to watch the mega roadshow. Many people who participated held posters reading modi family [Modi’s family]”.

Source: ANI

View full image

Source: ANI

“Kashi is special”

Posting link to live broadcast on X, PM Modi said“Kashi is special… The warmth and affection of the people here is incredible!”

The Prime Minister is seeking a Lok Sabha seat from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Ajay Rai of Congress, Athar Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi and comedian Shyam Rangeela.

The Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

Earlier in March this year, Prime Minister Modi visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In February, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over 13,000 crores in one of the holy cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 13, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/lok-sabha-2024-pm-modi-holds-mega-roadshow-in-varanasi-amid-sea-of-crowd-showering-petals-kashi-is-special-watch-11715612047508.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: