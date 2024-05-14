'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of ​​crowds, raining petals | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a major roadshow in his constituency, Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thousands of people gathered to greet Prime Minister Modi. Many rained petals while others waved their hands in the hope that the prime minister would respond with the same zeal.

A large crowd was seen on Monday evening during the roadshow in the holy city of Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live social media broadcast showed him holding a replica lotus, the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister was seen greeting the huge crowd at continuous intervals.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters showered PM Modi's roadshow with rose petals. Large BJP flags were also seen during the grand event on Monday.

THE streets of Varanasi, from where PM Modi's roadshow passed, were lit up with fairy lights. Even several houses were decorated following Prime Minister Modi's roadshow.

People stood on the terrace of their buildings to watch the mega roadshow. Many people who participated held posters reading modi family [Modi’s family]”.

“Kashi is special”

Posting link to live broadcast on X, PM Modi said“Kashi is special… The warmth and affection of the people here is incredible!”

The Prime Minister is seeking a Lok Sabha seat from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Ajay Rai of Congress, Athar Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi and comedian Shyam Rangeela.

The Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

Earlier in March this year, Prime Minister Modi visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In February, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over 13,000 crores in one of the holy cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: May 13, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

