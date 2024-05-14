Politics
Experts hail successful results of Xi's visit
Foreign experts have highly praised President Xi Jinping's state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary, citing their fruitful results and positive impact.
They said Xi's six-day visit to Europe, his first in five years, was crucial for constructive economic cooperation and meaningful for bilateral and multilateral relations.
He issued a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, announced the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and proclaimed the elevation of bilateral relations between China and Serbia. Hungary at a rock-solid level. comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
“These are huge achievements for all countries involved, including China, France, Serbia and Hungary. And they pave the way for constructive engagement on economic development and employment,” Jack Midgley, director of global consultancy Midgley & Co, told China Daily.
As China grows and enjoys greater economic and political influence, Europe must decide how to engage with China, Midgley said. “We should do it outside the shadow of the United States. Let's do it on the basis of mutual interest,” he said.
“China-EU relations are characterized in economic terms by infrastructure development, employment development, foreign investment, etc.,” said Midgley, who is also an adjunct associate professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University in Washington. . “This allows for a more practical discussion and encourages countries to view the relationship in bilateral terms.”
Jelena Grubor Stefanovic, director of the Representative Office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said President Xi's historic visit is a boost to the expansion of economic and trade relations between China and the Serbia.
During his trip to Serbia last week, President Xi announced six major measures to support the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future, including a free trade agreement taking effect on July 1.
“Everyone is looking forward to the FTA coming into force in July as it represents an opportunity for everyone. This FTA is one of the most important agreements that Serbia has signed in the last two decades and it will create a new impetus for our country's economy of the future,” Stefanovic said.
According to Stefanovic, the FTA can represent an opportunity “for Serbian companies to be integrated into the international supply chains of Chinese industrial conglomerates, for Western companies to have better access to the Chinese market via Serbia and for Chinese companies to continue to find development opportunities. growth through Serbia as a middle market to Western customer markets.”
Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director and senior researcher at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade, said Xi's visit to Serbia had important implications for bilateral relations and broader geopolitical dynamics.
Serbia is the first country in Europe to adopt global initiatives proposed by China to uphold principles such as world peace, common security and development of different regions of the planet, Ladjevac said.
Gyula Thurmer, Chairman of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said that China today offers cooperation to the world as a solid and strong partner. “China has eliminated mass poverty and become the world's second-largest economy. China's economy grew by 5 percent last year and its development is supported by innovation and modern industrialization.”
What is more important is that China does not impose its solutions on anyone, he added. “It does not prescribe prescriptions for Hungary and does not even give advice on what the Hungarian state should be.”
“The development of financial relations between Hungary and China, as stated by the Hungarian Minister of Finance (Mihaly Varga), can further strengthen the security of Hungarian debt management,” Thurmer added.
Andrey Karneev, director of the School of Oriental Studies at the Higher School of Economics at the National Research University in Moscow, said Russia highly appreciates the results of Xi's efforts, advocating holding in due course timely of an international peace conference recognized by Russia. and Ukraine and guarantees equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans.
Ren Qi in Moscow, Zheng Wanyin in London and Yang Ran in Beijing contributed to this story.
Contact the writers at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/14/WS66429f91a31082fc043c6ddb.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Experts hail successful results of Xi's visit
- 'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of crowds, raining petals | Watch
- Britain indicts three Hong Kong intelligence officials | political news
- Sarah Paulson slams actor who sent her six pages of notes
- I took my kid to Cricket Camp in the mornings this summer
- OpenAI launches GPTo to improve text, visual, and audio capabilities of ChatGPT
- Hear how Trump reacted to Michael Cohen's response to Melania Trump
- Brutal UK organized crime gang jailed for stealing cocaine | BBC News
- Imran's bail confirmed ahead of arrest in Zaman Park violence case – Pakistan
- Jon Stewart Reveals Dirty 'Secret' That Enriches Lawmakers
- Baseball beats Bryant in the Series Finals on Sunday
- Ikea throws shade with DJA Towel dress inspired by Doja Cats Met Gala look | Trending news