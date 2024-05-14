Experts hail successful results of Xi's visit

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference at the Elysée in Paris, May 6, 2024. LI XUEREN/XINHUA



Foreign experts have highly praised President Xi Jinping's state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary, citing their fruitful results and positive impact.

They said Xi's six-day visit to Europe, his first in five years, was crucial for constructive economic cooperation and meaningful for bilateral and multilateral relations.

He issued a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, announced the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and proclaimed the elevation of bilateral relations between China and Serbia. Hungary at a rock-solid level. comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“These are huge achievements for all countries involved, including China, France, Serbia and Hungary. And they pave the way for constructive engagement on economic development and employment,” Jack Midgley, director of global consultancy Midgley & Co, told China Daily.

As China grows and enjoys greater economic and political influence, Europe must decide how to engage with China, Midgley said. “We should do it outside the shadow of the United States. Let's do it on the basis of mutual interest,” he said.

“China-EU relations are characterized in economic terms by infrastructure development, employment development, foreign investment, etc.,” said Midgley, who is also an adjunct associate professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University in Washington. . “This allows for a more practical discussion and encourages countries to view the relationship in bilateral terms.”

Jelena Grubor Stefanovic, director of the Representative Office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said President Xi's historic visit is a boost to the expansion of economic and trade relations between China and the Serbia.

During his trip to Serbia last week, President Xi announced six major measures to support the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future, including a free trade agreement taking effect on July 1.

“Everyone is looking forward to the FTA coming into force in July as it represents an opportunity for everyone. This FTA is one of the most important agreements that Serbia has signed in the last two decades and it will create a new impetus for our country's economy of the future,” Stefanovic said.

According to Stefanovic, the FTA can represent an opportunity “for Serbian companies to be integrated into the international supply chains of Chinese industrial conglomerates, for Western companies to have better access to the Chinese market via Serbia and for Chinese companies to continue to find development opportunities. growth through Serbia as a middle market to Western customer markets.”

Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director and senior researcher at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade, said Xi's visit to Serbia had important implications for bilateral relations and broader geopolitical dynamics.

Serbia is the first country in Europe to adopt global initiatives proposed by China to uphold principles such as world peace, common security and development of different regions of the planet, Ladjevac said.

Gyula Thurmer, Chairman of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said that China today offers cooperation to the world as a solid and strong partner. “China has eliminated mass poverty and become the world's second-largest economy. China's economy grew by 5 percent last year and its development is supported by innovation and modern industrialization.”

What is more important is that China does not impose its solutions on anyone, he added. “It does not prescribe prescriptions for Hungary and does not even give advice on what the Hungarian state should be.”

“The development of financial relations between Hungary and China, as stated by the Hungarian Minister of Finance (Mihaly Varga), can further strengthen the security of Hungarian debt management,” Thurmer added.

Andrey Karneev, director of the School of Oriental Studies at the Higher School of Economics at the National Research University in Moscow, said Russia highly appreciates the results of Xi's efforts, advocating holding in due course timely of an international peace conference recognized by Russia. and Ukraine and guarantees equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans.

Ren Qi in Moscow, Zheng Wanyin in London and Yang Ran in Beijing contributed to this story.

