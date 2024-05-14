Imran Khan slams troll who says Ira Khan's mental health podcast is for 'elite' – Republic World





Imran Khan | Image: Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recently announced her podcast Call Me Hopeful. A few days ago, she released a trailer offering a glimpse of what audiences can expect from her upcoming podcast. In one of the segments, Imran Khan was seen talking about gaslighting and mental health. However, shortly after dropping the post, a user said the podcast was made by and for “elites.” Noticing the comment, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor quickly shut down the troll.

I wish we could find a way to…: Imran Khan lagging behind

On Monday, Ira Khan shared a teaser of the first episode in which she can be seen accompanied by her cousin Imran and Dr Vikram Patel. In the clip, they can be seen discussing how conversations around mental health have evolved over the years. They also discussed the importance of mindfully consuming online information and the possibility of diagnosing ourselves as serial killers thanks to the Internet.

Shortly after posting a message, a netizen commented: “Made by and for the elites. Looking forward to discussions on the mental health of marginalized people, workers, peasants and landless workers, especially women! ” Acknowledging the post, Imran took to his Instagram stories and slammed the user by sharing a positive message he received from someone who watched the podcast.

(A screenshot of the post | Image: Instagram)

He shared the post with a note: Here's a message I received from a woman who actually watched the episode. I wish we could find a way to add to the conversation without tearing each other apart.

(A screenshot of the post | Image: Instagram) When Imran Khan spoke about his struggle with 'deep and severe depression'

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor explained why it's important to take a step back and focus on himself and his well-being. He recalled that during the year 2016-2017, he decided to make his mental health his priority. He explained: “Being an actor is optional, these things are not optional. Explaining why he decided to retire from acting, he said he would not be able to function. He added: During those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function. When you're battling deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, brushing your teeth, and taking a shower is a monumental task.

Now, Imran Khan is all set to make her comeback to the acting world with a cameo role in Happy Patel directed by Vir Das.

