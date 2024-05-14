'Chudia hum pehna denge': PM Modi responds to Congress remark 'Pakistan does not wear bangles'





Prime Minister Narendra Modion on Monday launched a visceral attack on the Congress and INDIA alliance parties over their pro-Pakistan remarks. The Prime Minister said that these people are so scared that they see Pakistan's atomic bomb in their dreams. He questioned whether such petrified parties and leaders could rule the country. “These people from Congress and Indian alliance are so scared that they see Pakistan's atomic bomb even in their dreams. Can such parties and leaders rule the country? They say 'Pakistan ne chudiyaan nahi pehni hai' “We say 'pehna denge',” he said. Prime Minister Modi was speaking at an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The prime minister also criticized neighboring India for its lack of food and power outages, while adding that he was unaware it was also short of bracelets. “They want wheat and they don't have electricity either. We didn't know they didn't have bracelets either.” Statement by Mani Shankar Aiyar on Pakistan The Prime Minister was responding to senior Congress leader and former diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent statement. Aiyar recently said New Delhi can talk tough to Islamabad all it wants, but India may have to pay a heavy price if it fails to respect its neighbor. He also warned that India should not boast of its military might as this could prompt Pakistan to deploy atomic bombs. “They have atomic bombs. We have them too, but if some 'madman' decides to drop a bomb on Lahore, it would take 8 seconds for the radiation to reach Amritsar,” he said. “If we respect them, they will remain peaceful. But if we ignore them, what will happen if some 'crazy guy' comes along and decides to throw bombs? [at India]”, he further asked. Aiyar also took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Modi and said, “In order to become the vishwaguru, no matter how serious our problems with Pakistan, we have to show that we let's work hard to solve them. But in the last 10 years there has been no hard work [to this end]”. Farooq Abdullah's views on PoK's likely merger with India National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow merger of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India and would use bombs nuclear. Abdullah was responding to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that the people of PoK would themselves demand a merger with India and that New Delhi would not have to resort to force. “If the Defense Minister says so, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember they (Pakistan) don't wear bracelets either. They have atomic bombs, and unfortunately, this atomic bomb will fall on us,” Abdallah said. said. Modi questions skeptics Further, lashing out at Maharashtra Congress chief Vijay Wadettiwar's remark that “Hemant Karkare was not killed by Ajmal Kasab”, Modi said some of these leaders were giving a “clean cut to the Pakistan” in the horrific 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He further said that these leaders were also raising questions on the surgical strike carried out after the Uri attacks and the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out after the Pulwama terror attack.

