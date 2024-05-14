Michael Cohen to continue testimony at Trump's secret trial | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to continue his crucial testimony Tuesday in the former US president's secret trial in New York, where Trump faces charges of allegedly falsifying payment records to a porn actor to cover up an affair.

Cohen's testimony is considered crucial to the prosecution's case that the money paid to Stormy Daniels represented a campaign expense, because Trump and his campaign believed news of their sexual relationship would harm his House bid. White in 2016.

During his testimony Monday, Cohen directly implicated Trump several times by telling the Manhattan courtroom that Trump had repeatedly instructed him to keep stories about sex out of media attention while he was running for office. the Presidency.

Stop this from getting out, Cohen said Trump told him in reference to Daniels' account of an alleged sexual relationship with Trump 10 years prior. Similar instructions were given when Playboy model Karen McDougal received $150,000 in another secret arrangement.

Make sure it doesn't get published, Cohen told Trump.

Cohen said: What I was doing was at the direction and for the benefit of Mr. Trump. He later added: Everything required Mr. Trump's approval.

Cohen's testimony is considered crucial to the prosecution's case because he had direct knowledge of Trump's activities. However, Cohen is a controversial figure. He pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the payments, and relying on his testimony is also a risk. He could be an unpopular witness with jurors.

The two were once incredibly close, with Cohen once saying he would take a bullet for Trump.

The New York trial has kept Trump off the campaign trail as he seeks to return to the White House, except for weekend rallies. But this does not appear to have dented his position in the polls. In matchups with Joe Biden, Trump often narrowly leads the Democratic incumbent and Trump performs particularly well in swing states that are crucial to November's presidential election.

There are three other pending criminal cases involving Trump, one based on attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, another on mishandling of sensitive documents, and a third on Trump's behavior during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

All three projects have faced significant delays and none appear likely to be finalized before the elections.

