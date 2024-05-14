Putin to visit Beijing at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping





By James Edgar Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week at the invitation of leader Xi Jinping, Beijing's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday. Vladimir Poutine. Archive photo: Wikicommons. Putin will be in Beijing from Thursday to Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, as part of the Russian leader's second visit to China in just over six months. It will be the Russian leader's first trip abroad since his re-election in March and his second in just over six months to China. Analysts say Russia is increasingly dependent on China, which provides a crucial economic lifeline, since the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on it following its military offensive. Beijing has rejected criticism of its ties with Moscow, hailing its “no-holds-barred” partnership as it benefits from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including regular gas shipments via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. But as that economic partnership comes under scrutiny in the West, Chinese banks, fearing U.S. sanctions that could cut them off from the global financial system, have begun to tighten the screws on Russian companies. Hua Chunying. Archive photo: CGTN screenshot, via YouTube. “The Russians want China to do more to support them, which China is reluctant to do because it does not want to jeopardize its relations with the West,” Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie, told AFP. Russia Eurasia Center. Trade between China and Russia has exploded since the invasion of Ukraine – which Beijing has never condemned – and reached $240 billion in 2023, according to Chinese customs figures. But while Washington has vowed to go after financial institutions that facilitate Moscow, Chinese exports to Russia fell in March and April, after a sharp rise earlier in the year. It comes as Beijing finds itself facing growing calls to decouple from Russia – or face consequences for which its struggling economy is ill-equipped. “Chinese banks are worried about the cost to their reputation as they seek to avoid major sanctions,” Elizabeth Wishnick, senior research scientist at CNA, told AFP. “Large Chinese banks would certainly want to avoid this scenario given the current economic difficulties domestically. » Putin's post-election trip to Beijing echoes Xi's to Russia following his appointment as leader of the country last year. Experts expect this week's highly symbolic meeting to result in toasts to “no holds barred” partnership, as well as the signing of some agreements and promises to increase trade. The Russian leader knows full well that Beijing remains committed to supporting Moscow – seen by Chinese policymakers as a crucial bulwark against the West and a key ally in its fight against a US-led global order, analysts say. “Russians are neither too emotional nor naive,” said Carnegie’s Gabuev. “They understand how important ties with the West are to China. “They know for sure that China will not let them down and throw them under the bus.” Deadline : Beijing, China Article type: Press service Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards. Support HKFP | Policies and ethics | Error/typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency and annual report | apps Help safeguard press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team

