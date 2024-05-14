Imran Khan's tolerance for spicy and fatty foods has decreased as he nears 40: is this normal?





With age, you also experience changes, not only emotional, but also physical and internal (mainly in the body's metabolism and digestive capabilities). Actor Imran Khan also experienced something similar, which he spoke about during a candid chat with Beverly White on her new YouTube show Khaane Mein Kya Hai – stating that he had noticed a change in his taste preferences. “As I move from my 30s to my 40s, one of the surprising things is my tolerance for fatty, spicy and fried foods; he went down. It's very sad. Emotionally, I'm not ready for this. There's a part of me that will look at the menu and see things like fried items with cheese sauce and chili peppers…and [if I] take three bites in, my stomach doesn't approve. It’s so embarrassing,” Khan said.

Is it normal to see changes in our tolerance to certain foods as we age?

While there is no universal rule, some people may find that their tolerance for spicy, fatty and fried foods decreases as they reach their 40s and beyond, said Dr. Vinodha Kumary, MD, MD. deputy head of Jindal Naturecure Institute.

According to Dr. Kumary, “As people age, their digestive systems may become less efficient. This can lead to slower digestion and a reduced ability to tolerate heavy, spicy, or fatty foods.

Notably, metabolic rate tends to decrease with age, which can affect how efficiently the body processes fats and spices. “This can make it more difficult for some people to handle foods high in fat or spices,” Dr. Kumary added. As we age, we often also become more aware of health and well-being. “Many people are more mindful of their food choices and may choose to avoid foods that may cause digestive discomfort or contribute to health problems like heartburn, acid reflux, or gastrointestinal upset,” explained Dr. Kumary.

Some people may develop sensitivities or intolerances to certain foods as they age. “Spicy, fatty and fried foods can be particularly problematic for people with digestive problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or gastritis,” Dr. Kumary said.

Although tolerance for these types of foods may decrease with age in some people, it is important to note that everyone is different.

Is metabolism affected by age? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Just like we train our muscles, we can also condition our nerves, said Tarundeep Singh Rekhi, a fitness expert. He believes age is not a factor; rather, it is the consistency of our eating habits that makes the difference.

According to Rekhi, regular exposure to capsaicin desensitizes our pain receptors, allowing us to tolerate spicier foods without discomfort. “Maintaining a constant consumption of spicy foods maintains this desensitization, thus allowing prolonged pleasure. However, if there is a break in consumption, whether for detoxification or other reasons, the pain receptors regenerate, leading to discomfort again,” says Rekhi.

