Trump leads Biden in 5 of 6 key battleground states





With just under six months until the presidential election, former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in five of six key battleground states, according to a new poll from The New York Times, Siena College and from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

What you need to know Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in five of six key battleground states, according to a new poll from The New York Times, Siena College and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Biden fares better among likely voters, but still trails Trump in five. of the six states The surveys, conducted from April 29 to May 9, show that many Americans remain concerned about the economy and that support for Biden among young, black and Hispanic voters has eroded over the past four years. Nearly 70% of voters surveyed said the country's political and economic systems needed major changes.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden by 12 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, by 10 points in Georgia, by 7 points in Michigan and Arizona and by 3 points in Pennsylvania. Biden leads Trump by 2 points in Wisconsin.

Biden fares better among likely voters, but still trails Trump in five of six states. Biden leads by just one percentage point in Michigan, while he trails narrowly in Wisconsin (1 point) and Pennsylvania (3 points). Trump leads among likely voters in Nevada by 13 points, 9 points in Georgia and 6 points in Arizona.

Biden won all six states in 2020.

Results were similar when third-party candidates, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were included. Kennedy is polling at 10% among likely voters and is leaning about equally on Biden and Trump.

The surveys, conducted from April 29 to May 9, show that many Americans remain concerned about the economy and that Biden's support among groups of young, black and Hispanic voters that Democrats could traditionally rely on has eroded over the past four years.

During Biden's presidency, unemployment has remained historically low and the stock market has been largely strong, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 22% since November.

But inflation has remained stubbornly high, making it difficult for Biden to sell some voters on his economic record. In March, consumer prices increased by 3.5% year-on-year. That's down significantly from June 2022's peak of 9.1%, but still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

After winning 60% of the vote among 18- to 29-year-olds and Hispanics in 2020, Biden is now essentially tied with Trump among both groups, according to polls.

Trump is polling at 20% among black voters, which would be the highest number for a Republican candidate since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In 2020, Biden won 92% of the black vote.

Nearly 70% of voters surveyed said the country's political and economic systems needed major changes. But even just 13% of Biden supporters said they thought the president would make major changes in a second term.

Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas adds to his falling numbers. About 13% of voters who said they supported Biden four years ago but did not plan to vote for him again said his foreign policy or the war in the Gaza Strip was the most important issue for them. them.

The issue of abortion appears to be Trump's greatest vulnerability. With nearly two-thirds of voters in battleground states, including 44 percent of Trump supporters, abortion is expected to be still or mostly legal. But nearly 20% of voters blame Biden more than Trump for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, despite Trump's appointment of three of the judges behind the decision.

There was no indication that Trump's criminal trial in New York, accused of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to a porn star, was hurting him with voters. Just 29% of voters in swing states said they were paying much attention to Trump's legal problems. Just over a third said they thought he would be likely to be convicted in New York.

Trump presented the poll results in court Monday morning.

The New York Times just released a poll that shows we are well ahead everywhere, he told reporters outside the courtroom. And I think you'll find that very interesting.

Asked for comment on the polls, the Biden campaign referred Spectrum News to a quote from Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, who said: “The only consistency in recent public polling is inconsistency.”

These results must be weighed against more than 30 polls that show Biden up and winning. This is exactly why drawing broad conclusions about the race based on poll results is wrong, Garin said. The reality is that many voters aren't paying close attention to the election and haven't started to make a decision, a dynamic also reflected in today's poll. These voters will decide this election and only the Biden campaign will do the work to convince them. »

Polls have found a bright spot for Democrats when it comes to some of the races that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Survey shows Democratic candidates leading in all four battleground states, although Biden trails: Sen. Bob Casey tops Republican David McCormick 46-41 in Pennsylvania, Rep. Ruben Gallego leads candidate Failed for Governor Kari Lake in Arizona, Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the lead. Republican candidate Eric Hovde 49-40 in Wisconsin, and Sen. Jacky Rosen holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Sam Brown in Nevada 40-38.

Democrats would need to win every Senate election, including key elections in the red states of Montana and Ohio, to retain the chamber, where they currently have a one-seat lead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2024/05/13/new-york-times-presidential-poll-donald-trump-joe-biden-battleground-states

