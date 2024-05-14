A groundbreaking meeting between Turkish President Recip Tayip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday May 13 is being hailed as the dawn of a new era of peace in the Eastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis was in Ankara as a guest of the Turkish leader.

There are no intractable problems between Athens and Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said, as he and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised the state of relations between the two neighbors while pledging to strengthen more bilateral relations.

“We had a constructive and positive meeting and discussed the problems in Greece-Greece relations. We will resolve the problems through dialogue,” Erdoan said at a joint press conference with Mitsotakis.

Erdoan said Ankara and Athens are committed to resolving issues through “cordial dialogue, good neighborly relations and international law”, as outlined in last year's Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and good neighborliness.

Stating that he and Mitsotakis had a very productive, genuine and constructive meeting, Erdoan said they both discussed all the issues on their agenda, while thanking the Greek prime minister for his visit.

Noting that the fight against terrorism, especially against terrorists from the Glenist Terrorist Group (FET), PKK and DHKP-C, was at the top of their priorities, Erdoan said that Ankara and Athens' counterterrorism cooperation is growing stronger day by day and that they both agree that there is no future for terrorist groups in the future of the region.

Regarding the issue of the Turkish minority in Greece, Erdoan said that Ankara considers minorities as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

“We hope that the positive atmosphere in our relations will contribute to the rights of the Turkish minority in Greece,” he said.

Addressing the sensitive issue of Cyprus, Erdoan said a step towards a solution in Cyprus would strengthen regional peace and stability.

Improving bilateral relations with Trkiye is yielding concrete and positive results, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“I can only begin by thanking you for the warm hospitality today in Ankara, it was the fourth meeting in the last 10 months, which proves, I believe, that the two neighbors can now establish this approach of mutual understanding, and no longer as an exception but as a productive normality which is not negated by the known differences in our positions,” Mitsotakis said.

He said bilateral relations were progressing, as agreed by the parties, on three levels: political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence-building measures.

“I think this is a positive development in a difficult time for international peace, but also for the broader stability of our region,” the Greek leader said.

Regarding cooperation in dealing with irregular migration, Mitsotakis said Athens supports increased European aid to Trkiye, which also suffers from this problem.

“Our joint efforts to stop human traffickers have produced results. Trkiye has contributed positively in this regard,” he said.

Trkiye itself faces the phenomenon of irregular migration as crises across the world once again place it at the forefront of the influx of migrants as a gateway to Europe.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a new influx of migrants, balancing a humanitarian policy with the need to prevent thousands of people from risking their life.

While most irregular migrants attempt to infiltrate Trkiye through its eastern borders, the country recently began construction of a security wall and authorities say 80% of the wall as well as a patrol strip of 1 234 kilometers long next to the wall are completed.

The Migration Directorate has set up mobile migration points to speed up the processing of irregular migrants. Migration points help law enforcement on the ground control irregular migrants.

They use a fingerprint database to verify the identity of suspected irregular migrants and cut red tape for legal migrants who must prove they have a permit, often by visiting police stations.

Joint declaration

During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the results of the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council, which was held in Athens on December 7, 2023, according to a joint statement made after the meeting.

The two leaders welcomed the progress made so far under the Positive Agenda Joint Action Plan involving measures of common interest in various areas, the joint statement said.

Facing environmental challenges, including climate change and the threat of earthquakes, both sides welcomed the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in disaster and emergency management and the signing of an agreement cooperation in the fields of health and medical sciences.

Erdoan and Mitsotakis instructed their foreign ministers to coordinate the work for the upcoming meetings in the context of the agreed road map, the joint statement said, adding that both sides committed to consolidating the current positive climate, in line with the 2023 Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborhood, explore other areas of cooperation, continue regular exchanges and maintain effective communication channels at multiple levels, for the benefit of both nations in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust.

source: commonspace.eu with Daily Sabah (Ankara) and agencies

photo: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex in Ankara