Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four mandated nominators accompanied PM Modi.

Varanasi, the seat that Prime Minister Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the general elections on June 1.

Modi is the sitting MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Varanasi. He won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Read also: How Sushil Kumar Modi made an invaluable contribution to the rise of the BJP in Bihar. 5 points

Modi will face Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai and Athar Ali Lari of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). In the 2019 poll, Modi won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a huge jump from the victory margin of 3.72 lakh in 2014.

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his videos imitating Prime Minister Modi, also said that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the Prime Minister from the Varanasi seat. Rangeela, however, is yet to file her nomination for the seat.

Earlier in the day, on his way to file his papers, Modi prayed at Varanasi's iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges. He also visited the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple.

Read also: Lok Sabha elections 2024: 67.25% voter turnout in phase 4 poll, slight decline compared to 2019

My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable. All I can say is that this cannot be expressed in words!,” Modi said in a post on X before visiting the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple.

PM Modi's four nominators

The BJP has won Varanasi eight times since 1991, with only Congress' RK Mishra winning the seat in 2004. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of this 2024 Lok Sabha election on June 1.

Modi's four nominators for his nomination were Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community, Baijnath Patel, a former RSS volunteer belonging to the OBC community, Lalchand Kushwaha, another member of the OBC community and Sanjay Sonkar, from the community Dalit. .

Read also: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Shyam Rangeela, the comedian vying against PM Modi in Varanasi

Other leaders of the BJP and its allies who attended Modi's nomination filing were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister , Mohan Yadav. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar were also present.

The importance of 11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister chose to submit his nomination papers between 11:40 a.m. and noon. The timing has an auspicious significance. There was a coincidence between Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14.

Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi said Hindustan Times that the scriptures say that the combination is there because of the positioning of the planets. It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to the fulfillment of a wish. If any work is carried out at Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain,” he said.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

