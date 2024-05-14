The Landmark Trump Court Cases We Can't See





Over the past month, in two courtrooms two hundred miles apart, the government has heard arguments in two of the most important trials in American history. In New York, at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, a judge presided over the first criminal trial of a former American president. Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, at the United States Supreme Court, the nine justices were considering a serious question of constitutional law: whether a former president was immune from criminal prosecution.

The two courtrooms could hardly be more different, the polished white marble of the U.S. Supreme Court contrasting with Manhattan's more dilapidated wooden furniture. And yet both rooms are equally opaque, with most Americans unable to see what's going on inside either. Cameras are banned, so the only way to watch the proceedings is to queue outside, hoping to get one of the few seats reserved for the public. (The Supreme Court reserves room for fifty public spectators; the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse accommodated about ten.) This is despite the fact that the American people pay for these courtrooms with their taxpayer dollars. taxes and that prosecutions are initiated. their name. The New York case is called People v. Donald J. Trump.

Like adults who abstain from tequila because of a bad experience with it in high school, camera bans are the lingering effects of some early problems with indoor photography. audience. In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann was tried in New Jersey for the kidnapping and murder of aviator Charles Lindbergh's almost two-year-old son. During this trial, cameras were authorized under certain conditions: they could film during recess of the trial but not while witnesses were testifying. And yet, camera footage of the trial testimony was leaked and Hauptmann's trial became a media circus. This disregard for judicial restrictions, coupled with the flashes of light in the courtroom and the general chaos caused by the camera operators, ultimately led the trial judge to prohibit photography for the remainder of the proceedings. Many states have followed suit.

Once television became ubiquitous in the 1950s, bans on cameras began to seem outdated. Some states have waived their anti-camera laws, and today most allow some form of audiovisual coverage in court, whether photographs during testimony, audio recordings, or live broadcasts at television. Federal appeals courts also allow live broadcasts, as does the International Criminal Court. But not so New York. In 1952, the state passed a law still in effect today, banning all cameras in courtrooms — a law so broad that a court reform organization, the Fund for Modern Courts, introduced it characterized as an extremely outlier among the states. The United States Supreme Court, for its part, bans cameras but makes live audio of oral arguments available. This puts the Court in a better audio-visual position than New York, and yet there is a lot going on in court that cannot be captured by either audio or transcript.

As a member of the Supreme Court bar, I was able to sit in the front of the courtroom for arguments in the case Trump v. United States, the presidential immunity affair. I could see Judge Amy Coney Barrett's face morph into an expression of utter disbelief as Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, argued that a president sending a team of Navy SEALs to assassinate a political rival would not was not a chargeable crime. I watched Michael Dreeben, Special Counsel Jack Smith's lawyer, carefully describe the counts in one of the federal indictments against Trump, relating to his abuse of the Justice Department. Dreeben explained how Trump tried to pressure top Justice Department officials to send letters to state legislatures expressing doubts about the election count, and how Trump threatened to fire those officials if he did not. they did not comply. After Dreeben relayed this information, almost two hours into the proceedings, I could see a change in the dynamics of the Court. The judges began to listen to him more closely, sitting in their chairs.

I have personally seen over four hundred oral arguments at the Supreme Court. Why bother walking to One First Street when I could just listen to audio recordings or read a transcript? Because there is no substitute for observing how these arguments are presented and the dynamics that play out in the courtroom. The Court itself is not content to simply read a bunch of words written in briefs; he insists that defenders present their arguments in person. More than fifty Americans stand to benefit from the same fundamental opportunity.

The judiciary is the least democratic of the three branches of government. Supreme Court justices, appointed for life, are appointed and not elected. They are therefore required to justify their decisions in a way that elected officials do not do. President Joe Biden can sign an executive order without explaining the reasoning behind it. (This might cause a public relations crisis, but it is certainly within his power to do so.) On the other hand, when judges overturn a long-standing legal precedent, or when they create a new one, whether major or minor, they must issue written opinions explaining their decision-making process. This process could be as important as the opinion itself. Oral arguments are, undoubtedly, a major part of this process, and yet most Americans are barely aware of what is happening, let alone the arguments being made, creating a situation in which the audience is given a pile of Controversial opinions, every June, with little interest. context. One can imagine that if oral arguments were televised, Americans might spend the year doing what judges do: pondering a complex and nuanced set of issues before reaching their own conclusions.

Today, the Court relies far too heavily on the idea that Americans will seek out audio streams of oral arguments. This is unrealistic in the age of television and Instagram. It's not 1936 and Americans aren't huddled around a radio in the family living room. Without the visual element, they are unlikely to pay attention to the arguments in a Supreme Court case, even though the decision that is ultimately rendered may directly affect their lives. It would be helpful to the Court if the Americans were confronted with the same questions raised during oral arguments. It would also be helpful for Americans to see how the Court, which is increasingly seen as a politically motivated entity, truly addresses governance issues, such as how to draw the line between a formal presidential act (such as appointing from a Cabinet member), and a private one (such as receiving a bribe from said Cabinet member).

The public misses it even more when it comes to Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, which ironically focuses on whether Trump committed crimes in his efforts to hide information from the American people, as it approaches of the 2016 presidential election. Last week, adult film actress Stormy Daniels took the stand and told the entire story of her relationship with Trump, from their first sexual encounter, in 2006, to to the secrecy agreement she negotiated with Trump and his former lawyer Michael. Cohen about ten years later. We didn't get to see her tell this, or see how she reacted to cross-examination, just as we didn't get to see Hope Hicks, a witness called by the government, testify in tears about his old boss, or from the old one. The tabloid's CEO David Pecker talks about the dozens of stories the National Enquirer has killed on Trump and other politicians over the years. We can read quotes posted online, but it's much more difficult behind our computer screens to read between the lines. Did Hope Hicks start crying because she felt bad for lashing out at Trump, or because she was overwhelmed by the trial, or because of something else? Different journalists had different views, but we didn't have a chance to watch his testimony and decide for ourselves. And of course, we were not able to observe the behavior of the accused Donald Trump: how he behaves in the room, how he reacts to the testimony, how he carries himself, and much more. (Imagine how different OJ Simpson's gloves don't match testimony would have been, had it been reduced to a transcript, even a very descriptive newspaper article.) The reporters did their best to describe this happening in the room, and yet even the most accurate accounts can be subjective, skewed by something as simple as where the writer was sitting in the courtroom and what kind of opinion he could have had. Some reports, for example, claim that Trump continues to fall asleep during the trial; others disagree.

