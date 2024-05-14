Government ordered to ensure appearance of Imran Khan through video link





The five-member SC bench of CJP Qazi Faez Isa hears the federal government on the supreme court verdict on the NAB amendments in Islamabad on May 14, 2024. Screenshot/YouTube/Supreme Court of Pakistan Proceedings live

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the federal and Punjab governments to arrange a video link facility and ensure appearance of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case.

Hearing the federal government's intra-judicial appeal, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said, “The PTI founder can present his arguments in the next hearing through video link if he wishes.” […] arrangements should be made for the presentation of arguments via video link.

His remarks came as a five-member SC bench heard the appeal filed against the 2023 apex court verdict that struck down some of the NAB amendments. Khan said he wanted to present his own arguments in the case.

The bench, headed by CJP Isa, also includes Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

Today's hearing comes as a three-member SC bench approved former Prime Minister Khan's petition in September 2023 challenging amendments to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Headed by the then Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the court held more than 50 hearings and, in its 2:1 majority verdict, restored the corruption cases against public office holders that were closed following the amendments. .

The apex court ordered the reinstatement of all corruption cases worth less than Rs 500 million that were filed against political leaders belonging to different political parties and public office holders and declared the amendments void.

The verdict foresees far-reaching consequences, as overturning the amendments would mean that cases against some of the country's biggest political wigs would once again end up in the courts of accountability.

These include the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, as well as than the LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the rental power reference against another ex-Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Following the verdict, the federal government filed an appeal under Section 5 of the SC Act against the apex courts' order.

The previous hearing of the case was held on October 31, during which the matter was adjourned sine die and is being heard for the first time today since then.

Today's hearing

From the start of the hearing, the CJP announced that it would limit today's proceedings to strictly legal points and stressed that the case concerns the validity or invalidity of the amendments relating to the anti-corruption watchdog. .

While the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed support for the apex court's decision against the NAB amendment, the Attorney General, on behalf of the federal government, supported the NAB amendments passed by Parliament.

Questioning the locus standi of the federal government in the said case, Justice Minallah stressed that only an affected party can appeal a verdict.

“This appeal is not admissible in the Benazir case,” the judge said.

Further, while the CJP highlights the need for the President to give the reasons behind the promulgation of an ordinance, Justice Mandokhail said the federal government must also give the reasons why it was necessary to pass the ordinance .

Deploring that the NAB had been used for “political engineering”, Justice Minallah called on the anti-graft body to inform the court of the number of politicians prosecuted and how many of them have been imprisoned over the of the last 10 years.

The judge also ordered the attorney general to ensure the video link is operational.

The court then adjourned the matter until May 16.

NAB Amendments

The NAB amendments not only reduced the four-year tenure of the NAB chairman and the attorney general of the office to three years, but also placed all regulatory bodies operating in the country outside the domain of the NAB.

In addition, the changes provided that a three-year term be set for judges of audit courts and that courts were required to decide a case within one year.

Challenging the amendments, the PTI founder approached the apex court and demanded that the amendments be struck down on the grounds that they were unconstitutional.

The petition argued that the amendments to sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 25 and 26 of the NAB Act were unconstitutional, as were the amendments to sections 14, 15, 21 and 23.

Furthermore, Khan argued that the amendments to the NAB Act are against the fundamental rights under Articles 9, 14, 19, 24, 25.

All these amendments to the NAB Act should be declared null and void, the PTI founder had demanded.

To hear Khan's plea, a 3-member special bench was formed on July 15, 2022. The first hearing of the case against the NAB amendments was held on July 19 last year after Khan's lawyer Khan, Khawaja Haris, filed a 184/3 petition against the NAB. amendments.

The federation and NAB were made parties to the petition.

