Turkish president confirms transformation of iconic church into mosque





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on May 13 the conversion of the Holy Savior Church of Chora in Istanbul into a mosque, ignoring Athens' assertions and its “dissatisfaction” with this decision. The Turkish head of state, who received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, ignored the latter's calls to reverse the decision which annoyed the Orthodox world. “The Kariye mosque (its Turkish name) remains open to all in its new identity,” Erdogan insisted to the press and alongside the Greek leader. “As I told the Prime Minister (of Greece), we have opened our Kariye Mosque for worship and visitors after meticulous restoration work in accordance with the decision we took in 2020,” he said . “I had the opportunity to discuss the conversion of the Church of the Savior in Chora with Mr. Erdogan and I expressed my dissatisfaction,” Mitsotakis retorted. “It is at least very important to preserve the unique cultural value of this monument, (which is) listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so that it remains accessible to all visitors,” he said. Erdogan also stressed “the great importance” of protecting “each monument that constitutes a UNESCO cultural heritage property and making it accessible for the benefit of our nation and all humanity.” The Islamo-nationalist shift in Turkish power

Turkey's announcement in 2020 to transform the historic medieval Greek Orthodox church into a mosque sparked anger among Greek authorities that persists to this day. Two days before his official visit to Ankara, the Greek prime minister indicated his intention to ask the Turkish president to “reverse the decision” concerning its transformation into a mosque in Istanbul. Demonstrating the Islamo-nationalist turn of Turkish power, the now Muslim place of worship reopened its doors at the beginning of May after four years of work. Erdogan, who celebrated the reopening from Ankara, ordered its conversion in August 2020, a month after reopening the historic ancient Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship. The first faithful were welcomed on May 6, the day after Orthodox Easter, while certain Christian frescoes were covered with curtains. Mitsotakis immediately expressed “his strong dissatisfaction”. “There is no shortage of mosques in the city. This is no way to treat cultural heritage,” he said, recalling that Istanbul “was the capital of Byzantium and Orthodoxy for more than a thousand years”. Mosaics and monumental frescoes

In addition to its 1,000 years of history, the church of Chora is best known for its magnificent mosaics and frescoes dating from the 14th century, including a monumental composition of the Last Judgment. Built in the 5th century, the Ottomans transformed the Chora into a mosque in 1511. From this time, the decorations were first covered under a layer of lime. They were not rediscovered until 1948. Since then, renowned for the exceptional quality of its fine mosaics on a gold background and its frescoes produced between 1315 and 1321, the mosque had been withdrawn from worship to become a museum in 1958. The Turkish Council of State discussed a possible return to its former state. as a place of worship in November 2019, and in 2020, the announcement of the transformation into a mosque raised concerns about the fate of the building's mosaics and frescoes, as Islam prohibits figurative representations. The conversions of the Hagia Sophia and the ancient Chora Church into mosques, while highly controversial, have generally been interpreted by observers and experts on Turkish civilization as an attempt to galvanize Erdogan's conservative and nationalist voting base, in a context of economic difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.la-croix.com/culture/turkish-president-confirms-transforming-iconic-church-into-mosque

