PM Modi says Congress will not cross 40 mark in Lok Sabha and no seats in Uttar Pradesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the Congress will not win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking exclusively to India Today about the BJP's target in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, “We are moving ahead with the target of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. “Congress won’t even be able to leave its mark,” he said. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said he had fled Wayanad. “He (Rahul Gandhi) fled Wayanad, and before deciding to fight from Raebareli for the next elections, he sharpened his tone, after which Kerala taught him a lesson,” the Prime Minister said. “The people of Uttar Pradesh are now questioning him about his departure for Wayanad. He has not visited Amethi even once,” the Prime Minister said. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister said the state witnessed development under the former's leadership. “The people of Uttar Pradesh cannot accept 'parivarvaad' (politics of the dynasty). They saw an alternative model that changed people’s lives, and the differences are visible under Yogi Adityanath’s governance,” he said. “My mother had once asked me about the developments in Kashi, to which I told her that I could not do anything since the Samajwadi Party was ruling the state. But I told her that I would work for the city once the BJP won the state,” the Prime Minister said while recalling his conversation with his mother, Heeraben Modi, who died in 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Prime Minister also congratulated the BJP leaders and chief ministers, saying, “They are all working hard on principles and ideologies, which is a matter of pride for me.” On Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's remark that “regional parties are moving closer to the Congress”, PM Modi said, “Sharad Pawar's remarks imply that he has accepted that the Congress cannot not fight the BJP alone. While speaking to The Indian Express, Sharad Pawar had said, “Over the next two years, several regional parties will associate themselves more closely with the Congress. Or they could consider merging with Congress if they believe that is the best solution. the best for their party. Also speaking about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and whether its construction would be helpful for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, “Ram Mandir was never a political affair, rather a devotional one.” The Prime Minister slammed the Opposition for boycotting Lord Ram's 'pran pratishtha' and said, “Those who did not come to worship Lord Ram would now be afraid.” Here's what PM Modi said about the upcoming elections: Published by: Devika Bhattacharya Published on: May 14, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/lok-sabha/story/pm-modi-congress-rahul-gandhi-raebareli-amethi-wayanad-congress-no-seats-uttar-pradesh-2538841-2024-05-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos