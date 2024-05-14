Putin to visit Xi and test limitless partnership





When China's top leader, Xi Jinping, welcomes Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to China this week, it will be more than two years since the two autocratic leaders declared a no-holds-barred partnership to fight what they see as intimidation and American interference. Growing challenges from the West have tested the limits of this partnership. Mr Xi is walking a tightrope, under increasing diplomatic and economic pressure to reduce Chinese support for Russia and its war in Ukraine. Closer adherence to Mr Putin could now further alienate Europe, a key trading partner, as Beijing seeks to improve its image in the West and retain access to Chinese exports to help revitalize its flagging economy. China views Russia as an important strategic partner and wants to give Putin due respect, but it also wants to maintain good relations with Europe and the United States for economic reasons and beyond. It's a very difficult balancing act, said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations expert.

Mr. Putin, for his part, could test Mr. Xi's risk appetite, as he tries to dissuade Western countries from more actively supporting Ukraine. Last week, while Mr. Xi was in France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, Mr. Putin ordered exercises using tactical nuclear weapons. The move was seen as the most explicit warning yet that Russia could potentially use nuclear weapons on the battlefield in this war, against which Mr. Xi has explicitly drawn a line.

The Russian leader will also likely pressure Mr. Xi for more support to prop up his country's isolated economy and its war machine in Ukraine. Demonstration of unity and strength Mr. Putin has just celebrated his fifth inauguration as president, making him Russia's longest-serving leader in centuries if he completes his term. And Mr. Xi has just returned from a trip to Europe where he was eulogized in the pro-Russian states of Serbia and Hungary and dined in France. He left the region without making major concessions on trade or Ukraine. Mr Xi has met Mr Putin more than 40 times, including virtually, more than any other leader. The two often exchange birthday wishes and refer to each other as an old or dear friend. More importantly, they also appear to see each other as a strategic partner in a grand geopolitical rivalry and will likely use the negotiations to present themselves as leaders of an alternative world system aimed at eroding U.S. dominance. The goal is to demonstrate how close China and Russia are to each other, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington.

But this solidarity with Russia makes China a target of Western pressure.

The United States says Beijing, while not supplying lethal weapons, continues to aid the Kremlin's war efforts by providing satellite intelligence, fighter jet parts, microchips and other dual-use equipment, in addition to filling Moscow's coffers as the main buyer of Russian oil. Washington has imposed sanctions on a large number of Chinese companies for their links to the war and threatened to blacklist Chinese financial institutions doing business with Russian companies. Beijing's tacit support for Moscow's war in Ukraine has also hurt China's standing alongside the European Union. In France, confronted with war, Mr. Xi bristled and declared that China did not cause this crisis, nor was it part of it, nor was it participating in it. China Overlap Could Work Mr. Xi has only hinted that he would use his influence over Mr. Putin to end the war. And he might not feel the need. China's strategy of aligning itself with Russia while trying to stabilize its ties with the West, what some have described as strategic overlap, could pay off.

China's relations with the United States, which last year plunged to their lowest level in several decades, are now somewhat more stable. And top European leaders continue to engage with Mr. Xi, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who accompanied business leaders on a visit to Beijing last month.

This approach is generating more support in the country for Mr. Xi. Chinese academics and think tank analysts believe battlefield dynamics are shifting in Russia's favor, said Evan S. Medeirosprofessor of Asian studies at Georgetown University. For Xi, the strategic overlap is working better than he could have imagined, and China has paid little cost for it, he said. Mr. Xi also needs Russia as a counterbalance in his country's rivalry with the United States, which plays out over American support for Taiwan, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and access to technology peak. China and Russia have stepped up military exercises in the East China Sea, putting pressure on Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by Beijing as its territory.

Even if Sino-Russian relations were not so close, said Xiao Bin, a Beijing-based expert on China-Russia relations, U.S. political elites might not view China as a strategic partner, but would continue to consider China as a potential partner. a threat, even an enemy. Putin's growing dependence on China Mr. Putin, however, runs the risk of becoming overly dependent on China to a degree that might have made Russian officials uncomfortable in the past. China has become Russia's lifeline since the invasion of Ukraine, supplanting the European Union as Russia's largest trading partner. Mr. Putin always pursues his own interests. Its growing intimacy with North Korea, which supplies munitions to Russia, could lead both countries to become less dependent on Beijing. But in a context of isolation from the West, the Kremlin has little choice: Mr. Putin needs China to buy energy, to supply dual-use components such as computer chips to power its army, and to provide a currency with which to carry transactions abroad. Last year, about 89% of high-priority imports needed for Russian weapons production came from China, according to customs data. analysis by Nathaniel Sher, researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. These include everything from machine tools used to build military equipment to optical devices, electronic sensors and telecommunications equipment, according to the analysis.

It's much more of a survival mode. You are in a war situation, said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and an expert on Sino-Russian relations. For Mr. Putin, protecting himself against China is a luxury he no longer has, he added. Olivia Wang reports contributed.

