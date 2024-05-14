Jokowi plans to visit victims of cold lava flash floods in West Sumatra







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continue to monitor the progress and condition of the victims concerned Cold lava flash floods in West Sumatra. Jokowi also ordered National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) head Suharyanto to visit the site. “I continue to closely monitor the developments of the floods in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, and I ordered the head of BNPB to go directly to the scene and he arrived on site. Yesterday we called to find out the development of the situation and find out the conditions, “said Jokowi in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, Tuesday (14/5/2024). Jokowi said he planned to visit the affected areas, but was still looking for time. In addition, many roads were cut due to landslides. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I also want to go, but I am still managing the time because there are a lot of landslides on the roads, the refugees have just been registered, so when the time is ready, I will examine, provide help and will provide solutions to these affected people,” he said. Previously, BNPB recorded that the number of victims who died following cold lava floods and landslides that hit 6 districts and towns in West Sumatra (Sumbar) continued to increase. So far, 50 people have died. BNPB Chief Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto said the number of casualties was 50 people, 27 people were missing, 37 people were injured, and 3,396 people were displaced. Details of the deceased victims included 2 people in Padang Panjang City, 20 people in Agam Regency, 19 people in Tanah Datar Regency, 1 person in Padang City, and 8 people in Padang Pariaman Regency. “The data will continue to develop. To facilitate the search (for victims) still missing, heavy equipment must be brought in as quickly as possible because Basarnas has a golden time of 6 x 24 hours. We will continue to try to find them If there are family or heirs who ask “We are still looking for him, yes, we have to look for him,” said TNI Lieutenant General Suharyanto, in his statement, Tuesday (14/5). /2024). Watch the video “Update on flash floods in West Sumatra: 44 victims”:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7338875/jokowi-berencana-kunjungi-korban-banjir-bandang-lahar-dingin-di-sumbar

