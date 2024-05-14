PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, with Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, who determined the 'muhurat' for Lord Ram's pran-pratishtha in Ayodhya, sitting alongside him as l one of his four nominators. The other three candidates for the post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were Baijnath Patel – an RSS volunteer from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community, Lalchand Kushwaha – also belonging to the OBC community, and Sanjay Sonkar – belonging to the Dalit community. (As per the Election Commission, poll candidates must have at least one nominator, who must be a registered voter of the Assembly or parliamentary constituency for which they are supporting a candidate's candidature. The candidate's nomination papers must be signed by the nominator as well as the candidate.) Soon after PM Modi left the district magistrate's office, several Union ministers and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders were seen with the PM in a show of force. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, LJP-Ram leader Vilas Chirag Paswan, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief. . Upendra Kushwaha was among those present on the occasion. Before filing his nomination, Prime Minister Modi today offered prayers to the Ganga River at the Dasaswamedh Ghat. Prime Minister Modi also visited the Kaal Bhairav ​​​​temple in the city. 'àä•àä¾àä¶àå€ àä•àå‡ àä•àå‹àääàäµàä¾àä²' àä¶àå àä°àå€ àä•àä¾àä² àäàåˆàä°àäµ àäœàå€ àä•àå‡ àä®à‚àäæàä¿àä ° àä®àå‡ä ‚ àäæàä°àå àä¶àäè-àäªàå‚àäœàäè àä•àä¾ àä¸àåŒàäàä¾àä—àå àäï àä®àä¿àä²àä¾àåä àä‰àäèàä•àå‡ àäµàä¾àäæ àä¸àå‡ àäæàå‡ àä¶àäàä° à ä• àå‡ àä®àå‡ àä°àå‡ àäªàä°àä¿àäµàä¾àää°àäœàäèàå‹àä‚ àä•àä¾ àäœàå€àäµàäè àä®àää‚àä—àä²àä®àäï àä¹àå‹, àäïàä¹àå€ àä•àä¾àä®à äèàä¾ ¹àåˆàåä pic.twitter.com/e9gTsSEm8M

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024 Later, speaking exclusively at India TodayPrime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Dasaswamedh Ghat, said he felt he had been invited to the city by 'Ma Ganga' (River Ganga). As he got emotional, the Prime Minister also said that the people of Varanasi had transformed him into 'Banarasiya' (a resident of Banaras, currently called Varanasi). Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said his relationship with Kashi (another name for Varanasi) was “inseparable and incomparable”. In an X post, PM Modi shared a video of him expressing his love for Kashi and how his relationship with River Ganga has evolved over the years. The video also showed the Prime Minister performing puja And darshan, as well as several of its roadshows, during its various visits to his city. “When I visited Kashi in 2014, I felt that I was invited to the city by 'Ma Ganga'. However, today, after 10 years of visiting Kashi, I can say 'Aaj Ma Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai' (today Ma Ganga adopted me),” PM Modi said in the video. “Ten years have passed and my bond with Kashi has only strengthened, and I now call him 'my Kashi'. I feel a mother-son bond with Kashi,” an emotional Prime Minister Modi said. “This is a democracy and I will continue to seek the blessing of the people. However, my relationship with Kashi is different,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, who first contested Varanasi in 2014 as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term in the Varanasi seat, where voting will take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi on Monday held a dazzling tour of Varanasi and pledged to do much more to serve the holy city in his third term. Contributions from Poulomi Saha Published by: Vani Mehrotra Published on: May 14, 2024 To agree

