Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in five key battleground states, new polls show | Donald Trump





Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in five crucial states with less than six months until Election Day, new polls show.

Surveys from the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College place the former president in Pennsylvania (three points), Arizona (seven), Michigan (seven), Georgia (10) and Nevada (12). Biden led by two points in Wisconsin.

All leads except for Trump in Georgia and Nevada were within the margin of error.

As the poll reverberated across the political scene, the Biden campaign released a statement from Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster.

The only consistency in recent public polling is inconsistency, Garin said.

These results must be weighed against more than 30 polls that show Biden up and winning. This is exactly why drawing broad conclusions about the race based on poll results is wrong.

Trump is currently on trial in New York on 34 criminal charges stemming from secret payments to an adult film star who claimed an affair.

This is in fact a trial of electoral interference. The former president also faces four federal and 10 state charges in Georgia for attempted election subversion, as well as 40 federal charges relating to his retention of classified information.

Trump's attempt to overturn Biden's conclusive 2020 victory culminated in the deadly attack on Congress on January 6, 2021, by a mob he asked to fight like hell for his cause.

Nine deaths were linked to the riot, including suicides among law enforcement officers, and more than 1,200 people were arrested, hundreds convicted and imprisoned, some for seditious conspiracy.

And yet, as voters worry that at 81, Biden is too old for a second term while Trump is only four years younger, the Times said the desire for change and discontent with the economy and the war in Gaza among young black and Hispanic voters looms. to defeat the president's Democratic coalition.

Polls have shown 20% support for Trump among black voters, which, if sustained in the election, would be the highest level of support for a Republican candidate since the civil rights era.

There was better news for Biden in the results selected among people describing themselves as likely to vote, with the current president leading in Michigan and narrowly behind in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Victories in these three states in November would likely be enough to keep Biden in the White House.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the third-party candidate seeking to get on the ballot in all 50 states even though he said he once had a worm in his brain linked to cognitive problems, scored around 10% in polls, leaning equally on Trump and Biden.

The results are essentially unchanged since the last round of Times/Siena polls in battleground states in November, the Times said, listing factors that could be likely to help Biden: The stock market gains 25%. , the start of Trump's criminal trials and Biden's campaign spending. heavily in battleground states.

But voters who spoke to the newspaper cited concerns about the cost of living and dissatisfaction with the social and political status quo as reasons to abandon Biden in favor of Trump.

Remarkably, the newspaper reports that nearly 70 percent of voters believe the country's political and economic systems need major changes, if not complete dismantling.

The right to abortion also appears to be a key theme of the campaign.

Trump bragged about his role in appointing three right-wing members to the U.S. Supreme Court, leading to the removal of federal abortion rights in 2022 with the overturning of Roe v Wade, the decision that guaranteed them.

Democrats focused on the issue, winning a string of victories as abortion rights were up for discussion, even in Republican-led states.

In the new polls, a familiar majority (64%) said abortion should always or mostly be legal (a position shared by 44% of Trump voters). Polls also showed voters preferred Biden to address abortion rights issues by 11 points.

But nearly 20% of respondents blamed Biden more than Trump for the fall of Roe.

Garin said: The reality is that many voters are not paying close attention to the election and have not started to make a decision, a dynamic also reflected in today's poll. These voters will decide this election and only the Biden campaign is doing the work to convince them.

