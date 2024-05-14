Timeline of key events in Trump's secret trial





NEW YORK (AP) Events at the center of former President Donald Trump's hush money case stretch back nearly two decades, with new dates revealed as the trial unfolds in a Manhattan courtroom . Here are key moments in the case, as described in trial testimony and court documents:

January 2005

Trump marries his current wife, Melania.

September

Trump brags to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about grabbing women's genitals without asking permission. The images were not broadcast and did not become public until October 2016.

June 2006

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal says that's when she first met Trump, after filming The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. McDougal alleged they had a 10-month affair that ended in 2007, a claim Trump denies.

July

Porn actor Stormy Daniels and Trump meet at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Daniels claims they had a sexual relationship, Trump denies this claim.

2011 May

Daniels shared her claim about the encounter in an interview with In Touch magazine, but the story is not being published at this time. In October, Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent an email to the publication's general counsel saying Trump would aggressively pursue legal action if the article were printed. It will only operate in 2018.

June 16, 2015

Trump announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

August

Trump and Cohen meet at Trump Tower with David Pecker, then CEO of National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc, also known as AMI. According to Pecker's testimony, he said that during the meeting he would act as the eyes and ears of the campaign, informing Cohen of the allegations made against Trump so that the rights could be purchased and the stories quashed.

October

Pecker learns that a former Trump Tower doorman, Dino Sajudin, is trying to sell a story that Trump fathered a child with an employee.

November 15

The National Enquirer pays Sajudin $30,000 for the rights to the rumor. The tabloid concluded that the story was not true. Both the woman and Trump have denied the allegations.

July 19, 2016

Trump officially becomes the Republican presidential nominee at the party convention.

5 August

AMI buys McDougal's story about the affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006 and 2007. The company pays her $150,000, agrees to feature her on two magazine covers and publish 100 magazine articles written by her .

September 6

Cohen records himself informing Trump of plans to buy McDougal's story from AMI. Cohen says on the tape that he has already spoken with Trump Organizations financial chief Allen Weisselberg about how to put the whole thing together.

September 30

Cohen signs an agreement to purchase the nondisclosure portion of McDougal's contract for $125,000 through a company called Resolution Consultants LLC.

Beginning of October

Pecker tells Cohen that the deal for him to buy McDougal's nondisclosure is off. Cohen never pays the $125,000. I told him that the agreement, the transfer agreement was broken. I'm not going to move forward, Pecker testified.

October 7

The Washington Post publishes the 2005 Access Hollywood tape.

October 8

Daniels' rep told the National Enquirer that she was willing to make official statements confirming a sexual relationship with Trump. Pecker and Howard put Cohen in touch with his lawyer, Keith Davidson. Over the next few days, Cohen negotiates a $130,000 deal to acquire the rights to Daniel's story and silence her.

October 27

Cohen forwards the payment to Davidsons law firm using a shell company, Essential Consultants LLC. The next day, Daniels signed a confidential, nondisclosure settlement agreement. The agreement uses the pseudonyms Peggy Peterson for Daniels and David Dennison for Trump.

November 4

The Wall Street Journal publishes an article revealing McDougal's deal with Enquirer parent company AMI. The story also mentions Daniels and says she was in talks with a TV network to tell her story, but broke off negotiations. Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks denies that Trump had a relationship with either woman and says of the McDougal deal: We have no knowledge of any of this.

November 9

Trump is elected president.

January 20, 2017

Trump is sworn in as president.

January

Cohen is seeking reimbursement from the Trump Organization for his $130,000 payment to Daniels as well as an additional $50,000 for unrelated technical campaign services. Cohen provided company officials with a copy of a bank statement reflecting the wire transfer to Davidson.

Testifying in court, former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney recalled meeting with Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer, who hatched a plan to pay Cohen the money he is due, adding a $60,000 bonus and additional funds to cover the taxes he will pay. owe by declaring the money as income, for a total of $420,000.

January 27

Cohen's is his last day as a full-time employee of the Trump Organization, according to McConney's testimony. Cohen begins to present himself as Trump's personal lawyer.

February 14th

Cohen emails McConney an invoice requesting payment in accordance with the Service Rendered Agreement for services rendered for January and February 2017. The invoice requested payment in the amount of $35,000 for each of those two months, both first monthly payments of his repayment plan.

Weisselberg approves the payments and McConney sends the invoice to an accounts payable supervisor with instructions: Post to legal fees. Put deduction for the months of January and February 2017 in the description.

January 10, 2018

Daniels issues a statement claiming that allegations that she had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Trump are absolutely false and that rumors that she received hush money from Trump are completely false.

January 12

The Wall Street Journal publicly reveals Cohen's payment to Daniels.

January 30

Daniels issues another statement again denying having a sexual relationship with Trump.

February 13

Cohen tells the New York Times that he paid Daniels out of his own pocket.

April 5

Aboard Air Force One, an Associated Press reporter asks Trump: Did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels? Trump says no.

April 9

Federal agents in New York raid Cohen's office and a hotel room, seizing records on topics including the payment made to Daniels. Trump says: I just learned that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys, a good man.

April 26

In a phone interview with Fox & Friends, Trump acknowledges that Cohen represented him in the crazy deal with Stormy Daniels.

May 2nd

Rudy Giuliani, representing Trump as one of his lawyers, told Fox News that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Daniels.

May 3

Trump tweets that Cohen received a non-campaign monthly stipend that had nothing to do with the campaign to enter into an NDA, which is very common among celebrities and wealthy people.

July 24

Cohen's lawyer releases September 2016 recording of Cohen speaking to Trump about the payments.

21st of August

Cohen pleads guilty in Manhattan federal court to campaign finance violations and other charges, including arranging secret payments. During the hearing, he claimed Trump asked him to arrange payment. Trump is never charged with any crime related to the federal investigation. Cohen was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison.

August 22

Trump tweets: If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I strongly suggest you do not retain Michael Cohen!

September

AMI enters into a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Manhattan as part of its deal with McDougal, according to court documents.

August 1, 2019

The Trump Organization receives a grand jury subpoena from then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vances' office demanding records and communications relating to payments to Daniels and McDougal.

November 3, 2020

Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election, ultimately losing to the Democrat.

November 2, 2021

Alvin Bragg is elected Manhattan district attorney, succeeding fellow Democrat Vance and inheriting the Trump investigation.

January 23, 2023

Bragg convenes new grand jury to hear testimony about Trump.

March 30

The grand jury indicts Trump on state charges over allegations he falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen for helping cover up the alleged meetings. The indictment makes Trump the first former president to be charged with a crime.

April 4

Trump is brought to justice. He pleads not guilty and promises to fight the charges.

2024 April 15

Trump is on trial in Manhattan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/a-timeline-of-key-events-in-the-trump-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos