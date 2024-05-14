Greek-Turkish dialogue and media







A photo made available by the Turkish President's Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) greeting each other during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting at the presidential palace from Ankara, Turkey, on May 13, 2024. [Turkish President Press Office/EPA]

Although they have publicly expressed some of their differences in approach on bilateral and global issues, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have remained focused on the relatively robust dialogue process that was established last year. last and which is confirmed by periodic meetings. of the two leaders themselves and regular consultations between ministers and officials. At the same time, contacts between businessmen, the two leaders set a goal of increasing bilateral trade from $6 billion today to $10 billion, journalists and others add to this momentum. Of course, serious differences remain. Among other issues, Erdogan insists on raising objections regarding sovereignty and talks of a two-state solution in Cyprus, an approach that Athens categorically rejects. However, at the press conference following his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara on Monday, Mitsotakis stressed that despite our differences of views, we were open to win-win cooperation. In the same spirit, the Turkish leader himself declared in an interview with Kathimerini that differences should not hinder the ongoing dialogue. As the waters of the Aegean Sea remain calm and rapprochement continues, the question arises as to what the endgame will be for each country and whether it is the same or even similar to the others. In this delicate time when expectations are inevitably rising, even if at a slow pace, the media will be called upon to play a vital role in fostering an atmosphere of mutual understanding and, in doing so, facilitating the process of advancement. They obviously cannot and must not replace governments or their diplomats. What they can and must do is act responsibly, by offering objective analyzes of developments and avoiding excesses. As was highlighted at a Greek-Turkish conference this weekend in Istanbul, the role of the media in creating an atmosphere where cooperation prevails over threats and tensions is crucial.

