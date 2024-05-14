Imran Khan warns government against nationwide protests over electricity, gas tariffs





Dawn

Tue May 14, 2024

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI founding president and incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday warned the government that nationwide protests would be launched if the government further hikes electricity and gas tariffs.

Pakistan's economy can only be stabilized if the government is formed as per the public mandate, Imran Khan said while speaking to media at Adiala Prison.

He was of the view that increased taxation would destabilize the economy during the months of June and July. He added that with most of the tax revenue going towards debt servicing, investors were reluctant to invest in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media over proceedings in a £190 million corruption case, Khan said he would not seek a deal to leave the country like President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said Sharif was being exonerated in the Toshakhana vehicle reference, while President Zardari was seeking immunity in the case. He said no one was looking for an explanation for Hassan Nawaz selling a Rs 18 billion property to Malik Riaz, while NAB was preparing another Toshakhana reference against himself.

Regarding the corruption case, Khan said the SC made a profit of Rs 13 billion from the amount transferred from Malik Riaz's account. According to him, the British government froze Malik Riaz's money for suspicious transactions. If he had filed suit in a civil court in the United Kingdom, the money would have remained stuck in litigation for several years, he said, claiming that around $100 million from Pakistani citizens was already stuck in trials in other countries. This was the reason, he explained, why the cabinet gave the green light to an out-of-court settlement and the deal was kept confidential at the insistence of the UK's National Crime Agency.

Replying to a question on a show-cause notice issued to PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, the founding president said the notice was issued for violation of party discipline. He said Marwat was repeatedly advised not to violate party policy but attacked party leaders every other day.

Besides, Marwat made a controversial statement at a time when a Saudi delegation was visiting Pakistan, he added.

However, he also acknowledged Marwat's contributions to the PTI and said he had no problem with him if he observed party discipline.

