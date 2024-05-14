President Jokowi hails 38 countries' support for Indonesia's OECD membership

President Jokowi stressed that this is an important step for Indonesia to have wider access to global investments and international financial resources, which will bring benefits to the nation and the state.

Published on Tuesday May 14, 2024 11:57 IWST

President Joko Widodo has welcomed the decision of 38 countries to support Indonesia's membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This was conveyed by the President in his statement at the Konawe Hospital of the Regional Public Service Agency (BLUD), Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

“The government really appreciates Indonesia's acceptance as a member of the OECD. “It is very important because it is an organization for developed countries,” the president said.

Furthermore, President Jokowi highlighted that this is an important step for Indonesia towards wider access to global investments and international financial resources that generate benefits for the nation and the state.

“We hope that by going there it will be easy to access investments, easy access to international institutions that are beneficial for our country,” he explained.

Furthermore, the head of state also added that joining the OECD would help Indonesia avoid the middle-income trap. It is also hoped that Indonesia's membership in the OECD can encourage Indonesia's transition to developed country status.

“I think the OECD will bring us concrete benefits, particularly so that we do not fall into the middle-income trap and we can become a developed country because there are a lot of rules that we have to follow and this will discipline us to able to achieve our goals. “We have become a developed country,” the president said.

Previously, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that 38 OECD member countries had agreed for Indonesia to become a member of the organization. Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said his party received a roadmap for Indonesia's membership of the OECD during a meeting with OECD members in Paris last week.

“Last week in Paris, I officially received the roadmap from them. “Two countries have received the road map, one is Indonesia, the second is Argentina,” Airlangga said in Jakarta on Saturday (05/11).