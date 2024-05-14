Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China seeking greater support for Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, October 18, 2023. (Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/REUTERS/File Photo)

The Russian President, Vladimir Poutinevisit China this week, as the two countries announced on Tuesday, for meet his dear friend Xi Jinpingin a bid to gain greater support from Beijing for its war effort in Ukraine and its isolated economy.

Be the Putin's first trip abroad since his re-election in March and the second in just over six months to China, a crucial economic lifeline for Russia after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on it for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Putin will be in Beijing between Thursday and FridayAs reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying.

President Xi Jinping exchanges views with President Putin on bilateral tiescooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of common interest, declared the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, during a press conference.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will talk about their global partnership and strategic cooperationas well as defining key areas of development of Russian-Chinese cooperation and exchanging views on international and regional issues.

Putin's post-election trip to Beijing takes place echoes Xi's own visit to Russia after his re-election as leader last year.

Experts hope this week's highly symbolic meeting ends with a toast to boundless associationas well as with the signing of certain agreements and the commitment to increasing trade.

Putin and Xi Jinping during the reception at the Kremlin in Moscow in March last year. (Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The two leaders will sign a joint declaration at the end of the negotiations, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday, and will participate in a meeting evening to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two passages.

Putin will meet the Prime Minister Li QiangChinese number two, and travel to the city of Harbin to attend an exhibition on trade and investment, the press release added.

The Russian leader knows very well that Beijing remains determined to support Muskconsidered by Chinese decision-makers as a crucial bulwark against the West and a fundamental ally in its fight against a US-led world order, analysts say.

Russians are neither too emotional nor naiveI affirm one to AFP Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. They understand how important ties with the West are to China.

They know for sure that China will not abandon themnor throw them under the bus.

Shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi and Putin proclaimed unlimited friendship between their nations in Beijing. (Sputnik/Sergei Savostianov/Reuters)

Putin's arrival also comes after the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenasked Beijing, a close ally of Moscow, at the end of April not to help Russia and not to supply it with components likely to be used in its war against Ukraine.

The Asian giant denied sold weapons to Russia and ensures normal commercial relations with Moscow.

He trade between China and Russia has exploded since the invasion of Ukraine and reach $240 billion in 2023according to Chinese customs figures.

In February 2022, shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi and Putin proclaimed in Beijing the boundless friendship between their nations.

Since then, they have defended that their ties do not threaten any country and this, in reality, advances the multipolarization of the world.

(With information from EFE and AFP)