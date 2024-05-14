Who are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 4 nominators for Varanasi Lok Sabha nomination? | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi on Tuesday. Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, 12 CM of state and allied NDA leaders will accompany him. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding campaign materials with photos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in a roadshow, in Varanasi, May 13, 2024, during India's ongoing general elections. ((Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)) Follow Elections 2024: Read Elections 2024 News & Lok Sabha Elections Updates Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Who are the nominators for PM Modi's nomination in Varanasi? Prime Minister Modi's four nominators are: Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri: Member of the Brahmin community, known for determining the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Baijnath Patel: A former RSS volunteer, belonging to the OBC community. Lalchand Kushwaha: Lalchand Kushwaha is also from the OBC community. Sanjay Sonkar: He comes from the Dalit community. ALSO READ- Investing in the stock market at the moment? Should low voter turnout worry you? Bernstein says not to be nervous Who will attend PM Modi's Lok Sabha nomination? Several notable personalities are expected to attend Prime Minister Modi's nomination from Varanasi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to BJP sources. Among them are UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. Also present will be Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, as well as Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Additionally, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Tripura CM Manik Saha are expected. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar are also expected to be present. When will PM Modi file his candidature? PM Modi's appointment is scheduled between 11:40 am and 12:00 pm. The timing coincides with the auspicious days of Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14. ALSO READ- Auspicious timing: Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file Varanasi nomination around 11:40 am According to astrologer Pt Rishi Dwivedi, this celestial alignment signifies auspiciousness and fulfillment of wishes. It is believed that undertaking activities during Pushya Nakshatra ensures their success. (Contributions by Sudhir Kumar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-file-lok-sabha-election-nomination-from-varanasi-who-are-4-proposers-101715663833742.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos