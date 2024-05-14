Politics
5 reasons behind Kejriwals Google at PM Modi, likely successors Amit Shah and Yogi
In the days since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, internal investigations by the Aam Aadmi Party have shown that the move has had a positive impact. Party insiders say the likability factor has given him a three per cent boost in his approval rating in the national capital. And that's when he decided to feature CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. From the second week of April, internal surveys suggest, the sympathy factor began to wane when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an anti-Muslim tirade. It started with his attack on Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.eat non-vegetarian food during Sawan and Navratria trait he associated with the Mughal mentality.
In the following days, the Prime Minister went crazy with his anti-Muslim broadside, claiming that the Congress wanted to give Hindu minorities mangalsutra, cash, wealth, reserves and so on. Many linked it to low voter turnout, rekindling the opposition's hopes. parties and liberal intelligentsia. They saw frustration and panic in Modi's anti-Muslim remarks.
The AAP strategists, however, were not accepted. Their surveys showed that Modi's anti-Muslim rhetoric was starting to shift voters. The three percent increase in sympathy was fading more quickly. Then came the hope that Kejriwal could finally get bail. This would relieve the AAP the response to the prison will be decided by a vote(we counteract the prison with votes). But AAP leaders were still confident that he would find the necessary language to counter Modi. Three days after his release on bail, Kejriwal seems to have largely lived up to their expectations. Look at the speed and vehemence with which top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have come out to refute the claim thatPM Modi to retire at 75on September 17, 2025 and was therefore campaigning for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to become Prime Minister. The AAP chief also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath reportedly removed from office within two monthsif Modi wins.
Shahwas quick to clarify that the BJP constitution did not have an age limit of 75 years; Modi would complete his term and also rule the country in the future. As might be expected, AAP leaders and their associatedbusted old video clipswhere Shah was seen talking about the party's age limit of 75 years. Some even showed former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel citing the same reason for his resignation.
Kill five birds with one stone
So, what explains this brainwave that Kejriwal received while hanging out in jail? By raising the now-disputed age limit, allegedly set by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, and wading into the succession debate, the AAP national leader is seeking to kill five birds with one stone.
First, he is trying to corner Modi over an unwritten and unofficial age cap. This is like a difficult situation for the Prime Minister. If there was no age limit, why were so many veteran leaders sidelined, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Anandiben Patel, among others?
And if there is an unofficial age limit, is Modi seeking an exception for himself? Either way, Prime Minister Modi would be portrayed by his adversaries as a power-driven leader, who first got rid of leaders who devoted their lives to the party and is now trying to cling on to the Prime Minister's chair for as long as he can. This will be a blow to the image of a leader known for his altruism as he would not allow his family members to stay with him.
Second, the AAP chief wades into the succession debate to drive a wedge between Modi's putative successors Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. They are considered heirs presumptive for different reasons: Shah because of the role he played in making Modi what he is today. And for his complete hold over the organization which enabled him to have his loyalists in key positions in the party as well as in the state and central governments. Yogi is seen as a successor due to his mass appeal, considered second only to Modis among BJP leaders.
That the two are not the best of friends is a well-known secret in BJP circles, a factor Kejriwal seeks to use to drive a wedge between them. It is also because of this perception that has given rise to all kinds of speculative stories, especially when Shah campaigned across the country while Yogi is largely confined to UP, unlike 2019 when he did campaign across the country.
These conspiracy theories are a bit misplaced, however. BJP insiders say Yogi has requested 200 meetings across the country. He, however, chose to focus on UP to reach PM Modis your time,400pairobjective, a state BJP leader close to CMtellsme. From March 27 to May 6, he organized 100 rallies and roadshows, including 26 outside UP. Given the BJP's high stakes in UP, Yogi's decision to focus on his state is understandable. What is inexplicable, however, is thesilence of BJP leaderson Kejriwal's claim regarding Yogi's potential removal two months after the Lok Sabha election. This is in stark contrast to their rush to refute the Delhi CM's claim about the BJP's age cap and with Modi handing over the baton to Shah next year.
Third, Kejriwal sought to exploit the growing unease within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, on two levels: the cult of personality at the ideological level and the erosion of authority at the practical level. They are happy to have the most ideologically committed government which has achieved the fundamental objectives of the RSS. But with such a popular prime minister at the helm, the Sangh has little or no say in the government run by swayamsevaks and pracharaks. The fact is that the 75 year cap was originally the idea of the RSS, which sought to have younger officers who would understand better and connect better with Gen-next.
RSS Sarsanghchalak (boss) Mohan Bhagwat would be a strong advocate of this age limit. Bhagwat, who is six days older than Modi, will turn 75 on September 11 next year and may decide to resign then. If that happens, all eyes will be on Modi, the Sangh's most famous face, to see what he does six days later.
It is probably in this context that Kejriwal was talking about a possible transfer of power on September 17, 2025. Prime Minister Modi has, however, indicated, without being so clear, that he is embarking on a long road and seeking to make India's third largest economy. at the end of his next term.
Fourth, by talking about Modi's retirement and Yogis' withdrawal, Kejriwal seeks to sow doubt in the minds of his fans. The AAP CM, I guess, thinks that the Modi-Yogi fans may not be very enthusiastic about Shah, who is essentially a political strategist par excellence. Above all, it is about sowing doubt in the minds of BJP voters.
Fifth, Kejriwal's remarks are an indirect acknowledgment that the opposition cannot fight Modi. Attacking him would be counterproductive. So attack the support ecosystem around it. The BJP is an extremely cohesive unit when it comes to supporting Modi. But the party has witnessed a lot of dissension within the party in recent times, due to the sidelining of many veteran leaders and denial of access to a large number of MLAs and MLAs in elections. Kejriwal is trying to fish in troubled waters.
DK Singh is political editor at ThePrint. He tweets @dksingh73. Opinions are personal.
(Edited by Zoya Bhatti)
|
