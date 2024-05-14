Macron's China policy: abandoning illusions and bringing back Realpolitik | IFRI

With reasonable expectations before the visit, it can be assessed that Xi Jinping's state visit to France on May 6-7 was a success, at least not a failure.

While the visit may not have yielded tangible results on issues such as Ukraine or trade disputes, it marks a significant shift in President Emmanuel Macron's approach to China.

Just a year ago, in April 2023, the French president visited China with a positive agenda in order to get bilateral relations back on track after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Ukraine, the priority of the visit was business, regardless of the meager harvest of contracts ultimately signed by France. Furthermore, Macron's friendship with Xi was overexposed during a visit where Chinese propaganda had its hands full. Finally, back in France, the French president made a highly controversial comments accusing the United States of fueling tensions in East Asia and giving the impression that he did not take into account the consequences that a crisis in the region would have for France's interests.

In contrast, this year's visit was marked by a more austere tone. Macron, respectful and cordial with his counterpart, was no longer too friendly and too smiling compared to last year. He was more distant and direct, refraining from making any controversial statements or directing friendly fire at France's allies and partners. The agenda was strongly political, even when it came to economic issues, emphasizing the seriousness of the issues.

Yet Macron invited Xi to the country of his childhood, the Pyrenees, in the south of France. Macron wanted to show his counterpart that he values ​​high-level dialogue with him and remains open and constructive towards China, but that France's security and economic interests will be preserved at all costs.

Ukraine

On Ukraine, Elyse surprisingly maintained the same double contradictory objective: convincing Xi to use his influence on Putin, on the one hand, and dissuading him from providing weapons or direct military aid to Russia, on the other hand. somewhere else. A more precise analysis indicates that China's main interest is to stay out of war. Therefore, it will not help the EU against its strategic partner Russia, and it is unlikely to supply weapons to Putin and face economic sanctions from the West.

In Paris, Xi seemed annoyed by European attempts to involve China in the war. During a press conference at the Elysee Palace, he declared that he opposite: the use of the Ukrainian crisis to shift blame to others, defame a third country and trigger a new Cold War, an even stronger formulation compared to what he wrote in his editorial in Le Figaro: China is neither the origin of the crisis nor a party to it.

Although China does not supply lethal weapons to Russia, France is under no illusions that China's comprehensive economic support is essential to the Russian war effort in Ukraine. The French president and The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen called on China to restrict the delivery of dual-use goods to Russia that end up on the Ukrainian front. They also made it clear that this was affecting EU-China relations.

At least Xi supported Macron's truce proposal during the Paris Olympics this summer. He also agreed to coordinate with the French president before welcoming Vladimir Putin to China in the coming weeks. These are meager results and empty of commitments, but China appears to be taking Paris more seriously when it asserts that the war in Ukraine poses an existential threat to EU security and that Ukraine cannot lose.

There was therefore no joint statement on Ukraine, although there was a one on the situation in the Middle Eastwhere the shared positions are clearer: protection of civilians, opposition to the Israeli offensive on Rafah and the forced displacement of civilians, immediate ceasefire and promotion of a two-state solution.

No illusions about trade

The most significant change lies in Macron's bilateral economic relations with China. Moving away from the previous policy of engagement and commercial orientation, the French president focused on imbalances in trade, investment and market access, as well as unfair competition.

[…]

Macron now knows that there is no alternative to an economic balance of power with China. A trade war is not desirable, but France and the EU must be ready for it and are preparing for it.

[…]

What is the next step for France-China relations?

The economic conflicts are important and will not be resolved overnight or by France alone. This is a long and difficult dialogue between the EU and China which has just opened in Paris. Fortunately, the EU has more and more means to be credible in the face of Beijing and to confront Chinese economic policy.

Certain important questions still remain to be raised by France. There have been no public statements on the situation in the Taiwan Strait, nor on Chinese interference in France and Europe. The latter issue is particularly problematic given that numerous cases of Chinese espionage and influence have come to light recently, including Chinese police's attempt to forcibly repatriate a Chinese dissident from France in March, as well as the hacking of seven members of the French Parliament by hackers. the APT31 hacker group linked to the Chinese government.

Overall, we can regret that France did not improve its China policy sooner, but it seems that the French president is now lucid about the fact that it is not enough to maintain good relations with Beijing, it is also necessary to restore balance in relationships. power.

With reasonable expectations before the visit, it can be assessed that Xi Jinping's state visit to France on May 6-7 was a success, at least not a failure.

While the visit may not have yielded tangible results on issues such as Ukraine or trade disputes, it marks a significant shift in President Emmanuel Macron's approach to China.

Just a year ago, in April 2023, the French president visited China with a positive agenda in order to get bilateral relations back on track after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Ukraine, the priority of the visit was business, regardless of the meager harvest of contracts ultimately signed by France. Furthermore, Macron's friendship with Xi was overexposed during a visit where Chinese propaganda had its hands full. Finally, on his way back to France, the French president made some very controversial comments, accusing the United States of fueling tensions in East Asia and giving the impression that he was not considering the consequences that a crisis in the region would be for the interests of France.

In contrast, this year's visit was marked by a more austere tone. Macron, respectful and cordial with his counterpart, was no longer too friendly and too smiling compared to last year. He was more distant and direct, refraining from making any controversial statements or directing friendly fire at France's allies and partners. The agenda was strongly political, even when it came to economic issues, emphasizing the seriousness of the issues.

Yet Macron invited Xi to the country of his childhood, the Pyrenees, in the south of France. Macron wanted to show his counterpart that he values ​​high-level dialogue with him and remains open and constructive towards China, but that France's security and economic interests will be preserved at all costs.

>>> The entire article is available on The Prospect Foundationthe website of.