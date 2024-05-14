IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea with reference to 190 million





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at a court in Islamabad for a hearing in this file photo. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of ​​Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a $190 million settlement by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

National Accountability Bureaus (NAB) Special Prosecutor Amjad Parvez while presenting his arguments said that the money should have reached the government of Pakistan.

In its order, the Supreme Court mentioned that the money belonged to the State of Pakistan.

The amount declared by the Supreme Court was wrongly paid into his account.

Meanwhile, he added, the asset recovery unit told the prime minister that it was their success in obtaining this money.

According to the documents, the money could not have been transferred without authorization from the National Crime Agency, Pervez said.

Addressing the NAB Special Prosecutor, the IHC Chief Justice asked whether the money he was referring to was the proceeds of crime.

Justice Jahangiri, addressing Pervez, remarked: You have no documentation on this, it is just verbal talk. You were asked earlier if you had the freeze or defrost order. [the accounts]. You said you didn't have any of these documents.

NAB's lawyer was questioned about evidence of out-of-court settlements by both judges.

What will you say about the money transferred before the note given to the Prime Minister? Justice Jahangiri asked.

This money was transferred after the secrecy act, the NAB prosecutor responded, adding that the PTI founder was the head of the asset recovery unit.

It is not written in the confidentiality document that the money will be deposited in the Supreme Court account, Justice Jahangiri observed.

This act of secrecy was a huge fraud, Pervez responded.

The IHC judge then asked what the link was between the act and the PTI founder.

A civil servant cannot accept a gift from a person whose case is pending with him, the NAB lawyer said.

He also added that 458 kanals of land were purchased and transferred in the name of Zulfi Bukhari.

The judge asked who transferred the land.

The land was purchased from individuals and transferred in the name of Zulfi Bukhari. This occurred during correspondence between the Asset Recovery Unit and the NCA, the prosecutor said.

He added that Al-Qadir Trust did not exist at the time of the land transfer.

The Chief Justice asked when the trust was registered, to which the NAB lawyer replied that the history of the trust was very interesting.

The whole story is interesting, which is not, Justice Jahangiri said.

Interacting with journalists at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi a day earlier, the PTI founder said Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) seized the amount after finding suspicious transactions but not money laundering.

Under the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million from a real estate tycoon.

If the case continues in a civil court, the money will not return to Pakistan for five years, he said, adding that a private party and Britain's NCA had demanded not to disclose the deal.

190 million settlement cases

The PTI chairman faces corruption charges worth billions of rupees in a case also involving a real estate tycoon.

Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders face an NAB probe linked to a settlement between the PTI government and the real estate tycoon, which allegedly caused a loss of $190 million to the national exchequer .

According to the charges, Khan and other accused at the time allegedly adjusted the 50.19 billion rupees sent by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the deal with the real estate tycoon .

They are also accused of obtaining undue advantage in the form of over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be transferred to the government of Pakistan and that the settlement with the Pakistani real estate tycoon was a civil matter and did not constitute a guilty verdict.

Subsequently, Khan, then Prime Minister, obtained approval from his cabinet for the settlement with the UK's crime agency on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad weeks after the PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon.

Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan were made members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinet approval, the real estate tycoon transferred 458 kanals of land to Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief, which he later transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan retired as directors. This trust is now registered in the names of Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah.

NAB officials were previously investigating an alleged abuse of power in the process of recovering dirty money received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of “irrefutable evidence” in the case, the investigation was upgraded to an investigation.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife got land worth billions of rupees from the real estate tycoon to build an educational institution, in return for entering into a deal to give legal cover to property tycoons with black money received from the UK crime agency.

More soon…

