Indian Prime Minister Modi files for third term in general election





VARANASI, India (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi on Tuesday, surrounded by his party leaders and supporters as he formally filed paperwork to contest an ongoing election which is essentially a referendum on his decade in power. The 73-year-old leader hopes to retain his seat in Varanasi, the constituency from which he contested and won, first in 2014 and again in 2019. India is gigantic, the six-week general election began in Aprilwith voting expected to continue until June 1 before votes are counted on June 4. Nearly 970 million people have the right to vote, making it the largest democratic election in the world. Most polls show Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in the race for seats in the lower house of Parliament against their main opponent, a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful parties. regional. The alliance has not yet announced its candidate for prime minister. Filing nomination papers is a procedural step that will allow Modi to contest the elections. Candidates register their nominations in stages depending on when the constituency votes, with Varanasi scheduled to vote on June 1. Modi is considered a champion of the country's Hindu majority, who represent 80% of India's 1.4 billion people. He oversaw rapid economic growth during his 10 years in power and his supporters credit him with improving India's standing in the world. But critics say it's also undermined Indian democracy and its status as a secular nation with attacks by Hindu nationalists on the country's minorities and restricted space for dissent and media freedom. And his political opponents have raised questions about his government's economic record, pointing to high unemployment and inflation despite strong growth. Before filing his candidacy, Modi held a roadshow in the city on Monday, attracting thousands of supporters. They cheered Hail Modi! as his car drove through the streets, where BJP supporters wearing saffron caps and waving party flags greeted him. Rose petals rained down on the prime minister as he smiled at the crowd. Some onlookers were perched on top of buildings to see the procession. Varanasi constituency has around 1.7 million voters. Modi, who is expected to retain his seat, faces Ajai Rai, who represents the regional Samajwadi Party, allied with the state's opposition Congress party. Athar Jamal Lari of the Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the running. The holy city is located on the banks of the revered Ganges and is part of the state of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous, with around 200 million people. It is a particularly crucial state in Indian elections because it sends the highest number of MPs to Parliament and has voted for Modis BJP in the last two elections. ___ Banerjee reported from Lucknow, India.

