IDF Uncovers Hamas Plan to Establish Terrorist Base in Türkiye – Report





Hamas sought to establish a secret outpost in Turkey that would serve as a terrorist base from which to launch attacks against Israeli targets in the region, a report claims citing files seized by the IDF in Gaza. The report of The Times of London comes a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said more than 1,000 Hamas members were being treated in hospitals across Turkey, reiterating his stance that Hamas was a “resistance movement.” According to The temperature, a printed document entitled “Establish a base in Turkey” was discovered in the hiding place of Hamza Abu Shanab, chief of staff of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza. The clandestine document describes Israel's efforts to suppress Hamas over the past decade. As a result, the document says, “there is no choice but to act with a major effort to establish military centers that will serve as bases for special operations that can strengthen the resistance forces militarily, diplomatically and morally. This is why we suggest establishing an overseas security branch that will be capable of carrying out intelligence and military operations in the future. The document outlines a three-year plan that would see Palestinian jihadists “establish numerous military cells and safe havens in many countries, train the military cells,” as well as “logistical planning for sabotage and assassinations.” Assassination targets include “Mossad officers and commanders” and “influential Israelis.” The document also cites “sabotage of Israeli warships” and “kidnapping.”

