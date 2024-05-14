Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping to 'discuss Ukraine, energy and trade': what does that mean?

The long-awaited meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has now been finalized. Putin will meet Jinping during his two-day state visit to China starting Thursday, May 16, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17,” said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for Shina’s Foreign Ministry. announcement Tuesday.

Russia also reportedly confirmed the trip and said Putin was responding to Xi's invitation. The Kremlin was quoted by PTI as saying this would be Putin's first trip abroad since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term.

What will Putin-Jinping discuss?

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will discuss the conflict in Ukraine as well as energy and economic cooperation,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Meanwhile, another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said the two leaders would discuss cooperation in various areas of bilateral relations… as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

The Kremlin said it was planned to sign a joint declaration of heads of state following the negotiations and several bilateral documents.”

During his visit, Putin will visit two cities: Beijing and Harbin. This will be Putin's second visit to China in about eight months. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations.

What does the Putin-Jinping meeting mean?

The latest meeting between the two world leaders is seen as a show of unity between the two key allies against the US-led Western liberal world order. The meeting takes on particular significance in the wake of ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, attacks in the Red Sea and tensions between Israel and Iran.

CNN reported that Putin's visit to China mirrors Xi's own state visit to Moscow just over a year ago, where he marked the “norm-shattering” start of a new term as president as Poutine.

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia's president for a record fifth term during his inauguration ceremony on May 7, 2024. Last year, China's Xi Jinping secured a third five-year term as president on Friday of the country, which puts it on track to stay. in power for life.

Russia recently captured at least seven villages in Ukraine as part of the ongoing “military operation”. Currently, “Russia is seeking to stabilize its country's relations with China, including in trade and energy,” said Zhao Minghao, a professor at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies. Washington Post.

Moreover, the Putin-Jinping meeting comes just months before the US presidential elections, particularly at a time when Washington is under fire for its support for Israel in the context of the Gaza war.

While Xi sees his ties with Putin as running counter to growing U.S. hostility toward China, which Beijing says is aimed at countering its growing power, there is unease here over continued Putin on the war in Ukraine,” PTI reported.

The meeting is also crucial for Xi Jinping, who recently visited Europe and held a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Today, Xi's meeting with Putin is widely seen as an “opportunity to show that his allegiance to Putin has not broken his ability to engage with the West.”

“Putin's trip shows that Beijing has not changed its view of its bilateral relations with Russia, despite constant calls from European leaders to end China's support for the war economy and Russian defense industry,” the report said. Washington Post cited Meia Nouwens, senior researcher for Chinese security and defense policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 14, 2024, 8:42 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

