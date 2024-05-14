A major funder of broadcaster GB News now employs a leading right-wing lobbying firm with links to polluting interests.

The UK register of lobbyists watch that since January, the influential CT Group has represented the Legatum Institute, a think tank funded by Dubai-based investment firm Legatum Group, which co-owns GB News.

CT Group was founded by political consultant and lobbyist Lynton Crosby in 2002. Crosby ran four Conservative Party election campaigns between 2005 and 2017, and was implied during the 2019 campaign. Crosby protégé Isaac Levido is currently in charge party's preparations for the upcoming general elections.

The Australian firm currently lobbying in the United Kingdom on behalf of the mining company Ferrexpo, which said it is at the forefront of strategic oil and gas investments that drive both financial prosperity and sustainable energy solutions.

In the past, CT Group has puts pressure for fossil fuel interests across the world, working for the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association and mining giant BHP.

A keeper 2019 investigation has discovered that CT Group had orchestrated a multi-million pound campaign to spread pro-coal and anti-renewable energy messages on social media on behalf of mining giant Glencore. The Guardian also discovered that CT Group had made millions of pounds representing the Saudi government, which derivative 87 percent of its budget comes from fossil fuels.

The hiring of CT Group appears to be the Legatum Group's latest attempt to expand its political influence. In December 2023, the Legatum Institute Foundation donated $50,000 to the conservative New Conservative faction, which advocates for more socially conservative right-wing ideas within its party and publicly. campaigns against woke culture and immigration.

He was claims that Crosby himself pioneered this divisive culture war campaign, which attempts to instigate corner between voters on questions of identity, migrationand social values.

It's curious how some agencies, including Lynton Crosbys, end up advising both conservatives and their friends, Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, told DeSmog. This raises a number of interesting policy questions.

Legatum Group, the parent company of new client CT Group, was a founding investor in GB News, whose presenters include several Conservative and Reform Party politicians.

The legate has sunk tens of millions in GB News since its launch in June 2021, after investing at least 50 million in two funding rounds. However, the broadcasting startup has struggled to turn a profit, report losses 42 million until May 2023, and 76 million in total since its launch.

Despite its heavy financial losses, GB News continues to be a leading voice for individuals who support more fossil fuel extraction and oppose the UK's climate targets. A survey by DeSmog found that one in three GB News presenters had aired climate science denial in 2022, while more than half had attacked climate action.

Agenda of the legatums

Founded in 2007, the Legatum Institute claims to promote the prosperity of individuals, families, communities and nations.

Once called the intellectual heart of hard Brexit by the Financial Times, a 2017 Legatum Institute report on the UK's departure from the EU was found to have violated charity commissions rule on political activity.

More recently, the institute has advocated for a agenda focused on reducing immigration, reducing taxes and reducing regulation. The think tank has also publicly supported government efforts to expand oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

In response to the Kings’ Speech of November 2023, he describe the recently announced plan to impose annual licensing cycles in the North Sea as the best measure in the government's policy agenda.

Abundant and cheap national energy is the foundation of our prosperity and economic progress over the centuries: oil and gas today, and coal before them, he said, adding that it is to be hoped that Prime Minister will make progress in his efforts to bring rational and sensible thinking to the national economy. the global net zero emissions policy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he wants to maximize the UK's oil and gas reserves, despite the International Energy Agency declaring that new oil and gas deposits are incompatible with the legally binding global warming target of 1.5°C established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Neither the Legatum Group nor the Legatum Institute disclose details of their investments or their donors. The institute wasgiven the lowest score according to think tank openDemocracy's funding transparency scorecard.

However, the institute is known to have received funding from fossil fuel interests. In 2018, he received $77,000 from the Charles Koch Foundation, founded by the CEO of American fossil fuel dynasty Koch Industries.

Many of the politicians associated with Legatum have also cast doubt on climate science, attacked climate activists or questioned the UK's net zero emissions targets.

In a speech to the National Conservatism Conference in London in May last year, influential MP Miriam Cates, co-chair of the New Conservatives, suggested that epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion were caused by the teaching children that humanity is killing the Earth.

In August, his New Conservative ally, Danny Kruger, used his role on Parliament's Treasury Select Committee to urge the Bank of England to investigate the influence Greenpeace and other extreme climate campaigning groups might have on Bank employees. Kruger work as a senior advisor to the Legatum Institute from 2017 to 2018.

The new conservative president John Hayes is a advise to the oil company BB Energy, which pays him 50,000 euros per year. Hayes has in the past supported the controversial practice of hydraulic fracturing for shale gas.

Tory MPs employed as presenters on GB News include Jacob Rees-Mogg, who called net zero a really stupid policy, and Esther McVey and Philip Davies, who both support the Net Zero Scrutiny group of Tory MPs who are campaign against the government's net zero emissions policies.

GB News also employs several senior representatives of the right-wing political party Reform UK, including its leader Richard Tice, chairman Nigel Farage and its sole MP, Tory defector Lee Anderson.

Reform UK is campaigning on an openly anti-climate agenda. He called for the UK's 2050 climate target to be abandoned and propose hold a referendum on net zero.

Tice has said CO2 is not a poison, it is a plant food, while Farage has said that there is a total obsession with carbon dioxide, almost to the exclusion of everything else, based on alarmist predictions and questionable scientists.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world's largest scientific body, has declared that carbon dioxide is responsible for most of global warming since the late 19th century, which has increased the severity and frequency of extreme weather and climate events, such as heat waves, heavy rains and drought.

Reform UK received 135,000 last year from donors who deny climate science or have interests in fossil fuels.

The Crosby Connection

Nicknamed the Wizard of Oz, Lynton Crosby is renowned for leading right-wing election campaigns in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Crosby helped deliver four consecutive general election victories for the Australian Liberal Party from 1996 to 2004, worked on Boris Johnson's two successful London mayoral campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and helped the British Conservative Party win power in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Several CT Group staff worked for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an oil state, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai last year, helping to provide communications advice. United Arab Emirates derivative about 40 percent of its revenue comes from oil and gas.

Among the CT Group figures supported by the United Arab Emirates is David Canzini, a former adviser to Boris Johnson when he became Prime Minister. While working for Johnson in Number 10, Canzini would have opposed a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and pushed Johnson to take a less positive stance on onshore wind farms.

Mark Fullbrook, chief of staff to Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, was also a senior member of the CT group. He co-founded the UK branch of lobbying firm Crosbys and continues possesses 10 percent of the company while serving at number 10.

DeSmog revealed in October 2022 that Fullbrook had lobbied on behalf of a wind energy company specializing in electrifying North Sea oil and gas production with offshore turbines, an approach criticized by campaigners like greenwashing.

The Legatum Institute, the Legatum Group and the CT Group have been contacted for comment.