Trump's silent trial: Michael Cohen returns for cross-examination





NEW YORK (AP) Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's fixer-turned-nemesis, returned to the witness stand Tuesday, testifying in detail about how the former president was linked to every aspect of the hush money scheme that Prosecutors consider it an illegal attempt to buy and then bury the stories that threatened his 2016 campaign.

Trump, the first former U.S. president to face trial, was joined at the courthouse by an entourage of Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and others considered vice presidential contenders for Trump's 2024 campaign. Their presence was a not-so-subtle show of support aimed not only at Trump, but also at the voters watching the trial coverage and the jurors deciding Trump's fate.

As the proceedings began, Johnson held a press conference outside the courthouse, using his powerful pulpit to attack the American justice system. It was a remarkable moment in American politics when the second presidential candidate sought to turn his political party against the rule of law by declaring the Manhattan criminal trial illegitimate.

What you need to know about Trump's secret trial:

I have a lot of surrogates, and they're very talkative, Trump said in court as the group gathered in the background. And they come… from all over Washington. And they're very respected, and they think it's the biggest scam they've ever seen.

Cohen, meanwhile, took his place back on the witness stand as prosecutor Susan Hoffinger worked to portray him as a Trump loyalist who committed crimes in the former president's name.

Cohen told jurors he lied to Congress during an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign aimed at protecting Trump. He also described to jurors the April 2018 raid by law enforcement on his apartment, his law office, a hotel room where he was staying and a bank where he hid valuables.

How to describe your disrupted life. Concerned. Discouraged. Angry, he said.

Michael Cohen, left, testifies on the witness stand in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Did you get scared? » asked Hoffinger.

Yes ma’am.

But he said he was heartened by a phone call from Trump that he said reassured him and convinced him to stay in camp.

He said to me: Don't worry. I am the president of the United States. There is nothing here. Everything will be alright. Stay tough. You'll be fine, Cohen testified.

Cohen told jurors that I felt reassured because I had the President of the United States protecting me…And so I stayed in the camp.

But their relationship deteriorated and Cohen is now one of Trump's most vocal critics. His testimony is at the heart of the Manhattan affair.

Michael Cohen leaves his building to go to Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Former President Donald Trump and attorney Todd Blanche resume their criminal trial after a short break in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Sarah Yenesel/Pool Photo via AP)

Cohen testified that after paying porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual relationship, Trump promised to repay him. He said Trump was constantly aware of behind-the-scenes efforts to bury stories that were feared to be damaging to the campaign.

Jurors followed along as Hoffinger, methodically and clinically, guided Cohen through the repayment process. It was an attempt to show what prosecutors say was a long-running deception aimed at obscuring the true purpose of the payments. As jurors viewed business records and other documents, Cohen explained their purpose and reiterated again and again that the payments were repayments for hush money. It was not about legal services he provided or a retainer, he said.

It's an important distinction because prosecutors say Trump's filings falsely described the purpose of the payments as legal fees. These records form the basis of 34 counts accusing Trump of falsifying business records. In total, Cohen received $420,000, with funds drawn from a Trump personal account.

Were the descriptions on this check stub false? » asked Hoffinger.

Yes, Cohen said.

And again, there was no professional service contract, Hoffinger asked.

Correct, Cohen replied.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger, center, questions witness Michael Cohen, far right, as Donald Trump, far left, looks on in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York . (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Trump has pleaded not guilty and also denies that any of these meetings took place.

During his time on the witness stand, Cohen delivered concrete testimony that struck at the heart of the former president's trial: Everything required Mr. Trump's approval, Cohen said. He told jurors that Trump did not want Daniel's account of a sexual encounter made public. At the time, Trump was particularly worried about the impact of this story on his standing with female voters.

A similar episode occurred when Cohen alerted Trump that a Playboy model was alleging that she and Trump had an extramarital affair. Make sure this doesn't get published, was Cohen's message to Trump, according to testimony. The woman, Karen McDougal, received $150,000 in a settlement reached after Trump received a complete and utter update on everything that had happened.

What I was doing, I was doing at the direction and for the benefit of Mr. Trump, Cohen said.

Prosecutors believe Cohen's inside knowledge is critical to their case. But their reliance on a witness with such a checkered past Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the payments also carries significant risks in front of a jury.

The men, once so close that Cohen boasted he would take a bullet for Trump, had no visible interaction inside the courtroom. The calm atmosphere was in sharp contrast to their last courtroom confrontation in October, when Trump left the courtroom after his lawyer finished questioning Cohen during his civil fraud trial.

Throughout Cohen's testimony Tuesday, Trump lay back in his chair with his eyes closed and his head tilted to the side. He shifted occasionally, sometimes leaning forward and opening his eyes, making a comment to his lawyer before returning to his recline. Even some of the issues that most excited him during his campaign did not hold his attention.

Trump's lawyers will have the opportunity to question Cohen as early as Tuesday, when they are expected to attack his credibility. He was disbarred, went to prison and separately pleaded guilty to lying on behalf of Trump about a Moscow real estate project.

___

Long reported in Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

