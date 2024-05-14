President Jokowi inaugurates Ameroro Dam to prevent water crisis and reduce flooding





President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Ameroro Dam located in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. President Jokowi stressed the importance of the existence of the dam in preventing the water crisis which is currently becoming increasingly worrying in various regions of the world. “We know that in several countries there is now what is called a water crisis, it is very difficult to get water. Because in the future, water will be something very important for our lives Therefore, let's not let the water continue to flow into the sea and not use it, the president said. The head of state explained that the dam, built in 2020 and completed at the end of 2023, cost up to Rp 1.57 trillion. The president hopes that the Ameroro Dam can bring much greater benefits than the The investment that has been made, one of which is to reduce flooding around the Konawe region. “The capacity is 88 million cubic meters, it is a very large dam with an area of ​​398 hectares. And it can also reduce flooding, reduce flooding that previously existed in the area around Konawe,” said the president. Furthermore, the President highlighted the positive impact of the existence of the Ameroro Dam on the tourism sector, especially in Wakatobi Regency. The president also hopes that the number of tourists in Wakatobi Regency will increase. “For the Wakatobi strategic tourism area, which has been reorganized, the square, Puncak Oyamba area and Sumbuda area have all been repaired. We also hope that tourism tourists in Wakatobi regency will improve and increase” , declared the president. Jokowi. On this occasion, President Jokowi also inaugurated the infrastructure development of the National Strategic Tourism Zone in Wakatobi Regency, which was completed in November 2023. The development of the zone, which cost a budget of 96.5 billion IDR, is expected to create a tourism industry that is capable of boosting the national economy. The President also accompanied State Minister Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Acting Head of the National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi. Southeast Sulawesi Governor Andap Budhi Revianto and Acting Governor. Harmin Ramba, regent of Konawe. (BPMI Setpres)

