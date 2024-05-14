PM modi assets: No car, house or shares: PM Modi declares total assets worth Rs 3 cr in poll affidavit 2024









The Prime Minister's assets include both movable and immovable property, as well as investments. Compared to his statements in 2019 and 2014, Prime Minister Modi's assets showed an increase. In 2019, it declared assets worth Rs 2.51 crore, while in 2014, it was Rs 1.66 crore, according to the All

Other States Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his total assets stood at Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit. This affidavit is part of a mandatory submission required to participate in elections in India.The Prime Minister's assets include both movable and immovable property, as well as investments. Compared to his statements in 2019 and 2014, Prime Minister Modi's assets showed an increase. In 2019, it declared assets worth Rs 2.51 crore, while in 2014, it was Rs 1.66 crore, according to the data reported by the Association for Democratic Reform . PM Modi's investments include gold worth Rs 2.67 lakh, held in the form of four gold rings. Additionally, he invested Rs 9.12 lakh in National Savings Certificates. This investment in NSC increased by almost 2 lakh compared to 7.61 lakh in 2019 Additionally, the Prime Minister holds 2.85 crore bank fixed deposits (FDs), according to the 2024 affidavit. Also Read: PM Modi declares his mobile number and email address in election affidavit It is, however, worth noting that PM Modi does not own any land or stocks, nor does he have any investments in mutual funds. Modi has Rs 52,920 in cash, according to the document filed by the BJP supremo. The Prime Minister named Jashodaben as his wife. Modi said he holds a master's degree from Gujarat University. The affidavit states that he is a graduate in arts from Delhi University (1978). He passed the SSC exam from the Gujarat board in 1967, he adds. While Modi cited “government salary” and “bank interest” as sources of income, his wife's source of income is mentioned as “unknown”. His profession or occupation is also listed as “unknown.” Modi said he had no criminal case pending against him and had no government dues payable. The Prime Minister is seeking a third term in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he first won in 2014. Modi files nomination

Prime Minister Modi had filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat earlier in the day. Before filing his nomination papers, the Prime Minister started his day by offering prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple. Amid chanting Vedic mantras, he performed Ganga aarti at the ghat before embarking on a cruise to Namo Ghat. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi visited the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, where he offered prayers. In a Hindi post on with words!” After visiting the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, the Prime Minister went to the Varanasi collectorate to submit his nomination paper. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and two of the four nominators for the prime minister's nomination were present when Modi submitted the documents. BJP leader JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale, along with a host of chief ministers and other leaders of the ruling party and NDA voters were present at the collectorate on the occasion. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar did not attend the event due to health reasons. He was dressed in a white kurta-pyajama and blue sadri when he arrived at the Varanasi collectorate to file his nomination papers. He greeted the crowd gathered on this occasion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, NCP chief Praful Patel, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, UP minister and NISHAD. Party chief Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Anbumani Ramadoss, GK Vasan, Devanathan Yadav, Tushar Vellappalli and Atul Bora were also present at the collector. After the nomination process, Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Center. The Prime Minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do much more to serve the holy city during his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday roadshow on 'X' and said, “The love and blessings that my Kashi family members showered on me during the roadshow became a moment unforgettable in my life.” Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

