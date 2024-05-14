SC allows Imran to appear in court via video link in NAB amendments case





ISLAMABAD:

The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the court via video link in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa presided over the hearing of the federal government's intra-judicial appeal (ICA) against the majority judgment declaring the amendments to the Ordinance on National Accountability (NAO) 2002.

Other members of the top bench included Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. The proceedings were broadcast live on the Supreme Court website.

At the start of the hearing, the attorney general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the lawyer representing the Punjab government said they would adhere to the federal government's arguments in the case.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Advocate General, however, maintained that he would support the decision regarding the nullification of the NAB amendments.

Justice Aminuddin Khan noted that the issue was related to NAB's involvement in political engineering and told the court that the former prime minister had requested to appear before the court in his personal capacity.

“If he wants to present evidence by video link, he can do so,” he said.

The court ordered the attorney general to ensure a functioning video link was in place for the former prime minister's arguments.

Justice Athar Minallah said when the NAB orders were introduced, the government, including Imran, supported them.

Read SC to hear government's call for NAB amendment

He said that at that time, NAB was said to be responsible for harming the economy and fundamental rights.

The court noted that the amendments made to the NAB laws in Parliament were in light of orders of previous administrations and judicial decisions and emphasized that the purpose of the amendments was to safeguard the fundamental rights of individuals falsely accused by the NAB body. monitoring of responsibilities.

“The NAB failed to stem corruption and was involved in political engineering,” lamented Justice Minallah.

The bench questioned whether any action could be taken against the NAB if anyone was proven innocent and highlighted the injustices people faced due to the NAB's actions.

CJP Isa asked whether NAB had compromised all laws. He compared NAB's actions to martial law, pointing out that NAB laws were passed quickly, while problems arise when democratic governments enact laws.

“How much does NAB spend and recover each year? » » asked the CJP.

The apex court postponed the hearing until May 16 after seeking details from the accountability watchdog regarding the number of politicians proven innocent and jailed, as well as details of the politicians' incarceration.

The same bench last heard the matter on October 31, 2023.

In its October 31 order, the top court asked the accountability courts to continue the trials, but prevented them from announcing the final judgment.

Imran challenged the amendments to the NAB laws on June 25, 2022, arguing that the amendments would pave the way for public office holders to escape white-collar crimes.

The Supreme Court, by a majority of 2:1, declared the amendments to the NAO 2000 unconstitutional. It had ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that had previously been filed against political leaders of various parties and public office holders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2466543/sc-allows-imran-to-appear-in-court-via-video-link-in-nab-amendments-case

