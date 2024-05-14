Inside the strange and tense court of Donald Trump and mega-donor Jeff Yass





If TikTok launches from the United States, Congress will have played Yass, in its own worldview, for the asshole. Which begs the question: How could the ultimate reader of probabilities fundamentally misunderstand the intensity of anti-China sentiment in Washington? It turns out the answer to this very expensive question may come up if Yass finds an even bigger pigeon to save his TikTok billions: Donald Trump.

On March 1, Yass, alongside Club for Growth President David McIntosh, invited the former president to speak at a Club for Growth donor retreat at the Breakers in Palm Beach. The invitation was stunning on many levels. Yass is a Libertarian Never Trumper who has called Trump the Democrats' most valuable player. Yass told the Wall Street Journal that he tried to block Trump from running in 2024, recalling that he warned the former president: “You will lose and be humiliated.” Yass aggressively tried to prevent Trump from winning the nomination. According to a Yass representative, Yass donated $10 million to the Club for Growth to run anti-Trump television ads in Iowa. Yass directly donated to Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis. According to a source, Yass told Christie: “You're the only one who has the balls to stand up and say what needs to be said.”

Then the destinies of Trump and Yass were linked this winter. Just as the former president strengthened the GOP nomination with a series of decisive primary victories while incurring legal debts and mounting sanctions, banning TikTok has become a rare source of bipartisan agreement. Yass needed someone who could kill the bill. Trump had already proven he could defeat legislation: In January, Trump bullied Republicans into defeating a bipartisan immigration bill. Trump really needed the money.

The game is about understanding your opponents' weaknesses. In April, NPR reported that the Trump campaign had nearly $100 million less cash on hand than the Biden campaign. Trump unseated Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in part because of weak fundraising. Free cash is a major concern for his campaign, but even more so for Trump personally. Trump faces huge legal fees and a $353 million fine plus interest from the state of New York. So far, Yass has contributed $46 million to conservative causes and PACs, but nothing directly to Trump. If Trump wins Yass, it could open the floodgates to a torrent of money. Unsurprisingly, Trump praised Yass during his Breakers speech, calling him fantastic. But Trump's courtship of Yass went far beyond nice words. A week after Trump met with Yass in Palm Beach, Trump made an announcement.

If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people! Trump posted to Truth Social on March 7.

It was a stunning reversal of policy, largely because Trump himself had previously tried to ban TikTok. In August 2020, Trump issued an executive order ordering ByteDance to sell TikTok within 90 days or risk being banned from the United States. There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance may take actions that threaten to harm the national security of the United States, Trump's executive order said. TikTok filed a lawsuit to circumvent the ban. (The suit was later dropped after the Biden administration rescinded Trump's executive order.)

The optics of Trump's shift were terrible. To many, it seemed that Trump had cynically reversed a long-standing policy position to impress a major donor. Trump was Yass' brand, a top Republican Party strategist said. Trump later denied discussing TikTok with Yass at The Breakers in an interview with CNBC. But the Yass camp is putting pressure on Trumpworld privately. According to a source briefed on the conversations, Yass political adviser Tony Sayegh asked Trump senior adviser Jason Miller to convince Trump to defend TikTok. Miller and Sayegh are college friends; they attended George Washington University together. Sayegh is also connected to Trumpworld from his time as a spokesperson for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchins. Sayegh and Miller declined to comment.

Trump's ties to Yass raised even more questions in late March when The New York Times reported that Susquehanna was one of the largest institutional investors in Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the SPAC that merged with the social media company in difficulty of Trump, Trump Media & Technology Group. From the outside, it appeared that the Yass company was helping to prop up the stock of Trump Media, of which Trump has a roughly $5.5 billion stake, very notionally. Susquehanna issued a statement to the New York Times denying that Trump Media's investment had any political motivation. Susquehanna is a market maker and has no economic interest in Trump Media, the company said.

Another prominent Republican who is not currently in government and who received a political donation from Yass said the financier was using a hands-off approach to promote pro-TikTok policies. The Republican said Yass did not mention TikTok during their meeting. But later, an advisor to Yass called the politician and told him the boss's wishes. He said something like: You would do a lot better with him if you changed your position on TikTok. Or, you know, he likes everything about you except your position on TikTok, recalled the Republican.

Yass has also invested millions in the Club for Growth. In March, Politico reported that representatives of the Club for Growth told House Republicans that the influential anti-tax group would punish House members who voted to ban TikTok. (A representative for the Club for Growth told Politico that Yass never requested that the group take a position or act on his behalf. The organization did not respond to a request for comment from Vanity Fair.)

Yass' big gamble to save his TikTok fortune has yet to pay off. But TikTok is preparing a series of legal challenges against this legislation. For now, that means Yass is still at the table. A spokesperson for Yass said there was no chance he would give Trump. (Yass declined to comment otherwise on this story.) A Trump campaign source said the campaign was still hoping Yass would come on board. After all, Yass' best chance of protecting his TikTok earnings is if Trump becomes president and overturns the ban.

Want to bet how this will turn out?

