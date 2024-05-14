Turkey arrests more than 500 people suspected of having links to Erdogan's enemy





Gülen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has always denied that his movement was behind the July 2016 coup attempt. [Getty/file photo]

Turkish authorities announced Tuesday that they had arrested 544 people suspected of links to preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016. The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, published on favored by Ankara to designate the Gülen movement. “We will not leave FETO members alone,” the minister said. The suspects are accused of registering for civil service exams under orders from the Gülen movement and communicating via the Bylock messaging app, which the Turkish government says is controlled by the self-exiled preacher. Gülen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has always denied that his movement was behind the July 2016 coup attempt. Once a close ally of Erdogan, the preacher was accused by Turkish authorities of being behind corruption allegations against the government in 2013, when Erdogan was prime minister. Erdogan accuses the imam of trying to create an alternative state via his network of schools present on all continents. The crackdown following the coup saw tens of thousands of people arrested, more than 140,000 fired or suspended from their jobs and nearly 3,000 sentenced to life in prison. Turkey regularly asks other countries to extradite Gülen supporters and tried to make it a condition of accepting Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO before ultimately abandoning the demands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/turkey-arrests-more-500-over-suspected-ties-erdogan-foe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos