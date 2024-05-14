The four who nominated PM Modis: Vedic scholar to BJP-RSS elders | News from the political pulse





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his candidature from Varanasi on Tuesday, intense curiosity surrounded the identity of his four nominators. The proposing prime ministers, chosen keeping inclusiveness in mind, are from the Brahmin, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Dalit communities. While three of the nominators remained in the background, astrologer and Vedic scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid was the only person alongside the Prime Minister. he submitted his application at the district magistrate's office. The Prime Minister was also accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and as CMs Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Mohan Yadav and a host of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members such as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, JanaSena party chief Pawan Kalyan, former CM of the Andhra Chandrababu Naidu, among others. Here's a look at the four nominators. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Dravid (66) is a renowned scholar of Vedas and resides in Varanasis Ram Ghat area. He was tasked with deciding the mahurat (auspicious time) for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, the bhoomi pujan (inauguration ceremony) of the temple in August 2020 and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in February 2022. According to insiders at the BJP, he was asked to decide the mahurat for the consecration with the idea of ​​bridging the gap between the Hindus of North and South India. Originally from the village of Thiruvisanallur in Tamil Nadu, Dravid's ancestors migrated to Varanasi in the 19th century. His father, Laxman Shastri, is credited with establishing Shri Vallabhram Shaligram Sangved Vidyalaya at Ram Ghat.

Apart from his knowledge in astrology, Dravid is known for his expertise in Krishna Yajurveda, Shukla Yajurveda and Nyay Shastra. Sanjay Sonkar The 50-year-old is the Zila Mahamantri of the BJP's Varanasi unit and belongs to the Sonkar community, which is classified as a Scheduled Caste. He rose to fame in 2022 after meeting Modi during the Assembly election campaign. He resides in Varanasi and is a BJP veteran. Lalchand Kushwaha A textile store owner, the 65-year-old hails from the OBC Kushwaha caste and resides in the Varanasis cantonment area. He is the Varanasi zone in-charge of the BJP. Baijnath Patel Patel is an RSS veteran and started his political journey with the Jana Sangh. A resident of Varanasis Sevapuri area, Patel hails from the OBC community. He was previously the village head of Harshosh.

