Pak HC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in ₹190 million corruption case





Islamabad: A Pakistan High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in the 190 million pound corruption case, in which the jailed former prime minister and his wife are accused of having received land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon.

In December last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others in a takeover case alleged loss of hundreds of canals of land under the name of Al Qadir University Trust, resulting in a reported loss of £190 million to the Treasury.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court reserved the verdict after the conclusion of proceedings, Geo News reported.

During the hearing, NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Parvez said: According to the documents, the money could not have been transferred without permission from the National Crime Agency.

You have no documentation on this; it’s all just verbal talk. You were asked earlier if you had the freeze or defrost order. [the accounts]. You said you did not have any of these documents, said Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, responding to Parvez.

NAB's lawyer was questioned about evidence of out-of-court settlements by both judges, according to the report.

In his bail application in November last year, Khan claimed that the NAB, while acting as a tool of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, had used the case to harass him for political reasons .

The Al-Qadir Trust case concerns the settlement of 190 million pounds, or around Rs 50 billion, that the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani real estate tycoon .

As Prime Minister at the time, Khan, instead of depositing into the national treasury, allowed the businessman to use the amount to partially settle a fine of around Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court a few years ago.

In return, the tycoon reportedly donated around 57 acres of land to a trust established by Khan and Bushra Bibi to establish Al-Qadir University in the Sohawa area of ​​Punjab's Jhelum district.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Khan to appear via video link in the next hearing of the NAB amendment case on May 16.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa asked the government to ensure video links for the former cricketer-turned-politician to join proceedings in the case.

In September 2023, a three-member bench of the apex court approved Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's liability laws during the tenure of the previous PDM-led government.

The coalition government had made several amendments to the NAB Order of 1999 through the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act, 2022, which Khan challenged in June 2022.

These included reducing the tenure of the NAB chairman and attorney general to three years, limiting the jurisdiction of anti-corruption watchdogs to cases involving more than Rs 500 million and transferring all investigations, investigations and ongoing proceedings to the competent authorities.

The PTI founder claimed that the changes in the NAB law were made to benefit influential accused and legitimize corruption.

Khan has been incarcerated at the high security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi since August last year.

Since his removal from power following a motion of no confidence in April 2022, Khan has been convicted in at least four cases, including the cipher affair (secret diplomatic communication).

