Federal Budget 2024: Albo's olive branch to France after Australian government withdraws from billion-dollar submarine deal

The Australian government has extended a $21 million olive branch to France after abandoning a massive submarine deal with the country in favor of signing the AUKUS deal.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled plans for a new “Australia-France Roadmap” to establish a defense and security pact in the Indo-Pacific region in Tuesday night's federal budget.

The $20.7 million spending commitment comes three years after Australia sensationally pulled out of a $90 billion submarine deal with France.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison then turned his back on France to sign the AUKUS agreement with the United Kingdom and the United States, which provides for the delivery of eight nuclear-powered submarines by the 2050s for a cost of 368 billion dollars.

Scott Morrison (centre, with Boris Johnson on the left and Joe Biden on the right) turned his back on France to sign the AUKUS deal with the UK and US, which sees the delivery of eight submarines nuclear-powered by the 2050s at a cost of $368 billion.

But relations between Australia and France have clearly thawed under Anthony Albanese (left, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron), with both countries now committed to working together in the Indo-Pacific region.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Mr Morrison of lying to him, while the French foreign minister at the time, Jean-Yves Le Drian, likened it to “a stab in the back”.

The Australian government ultimately agreed to pay French shipbuilder Naval Group $835 million in compensation for its withdrawal from the deal.

“The roadmap sets a new agenda for bilateral cooperation in the areas of defense and security, resilience and climate action, and education and culture,” the budget documents say Tuesday.

Even though the word China is not mentioned, it is clear that the new road map aims to further counter the communist country's influence in the region.

It will create a new Australian-French center of excellence in the Indo-Pacific region, including a specific curriculum to “support academic and professional engagement on security and defense trends to shape the development policies that meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region.

The spending commitment of $20.7 million in the Indo-specific area will enable the two countries to cooperate on defense and security in the region. Pictured: Anthony Albanese (left) greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting at the 2023 G20 Leaders' Summit.

The roadmap will also encourage cooperation on climate action in the region, including through the creation of an annual Hawke-Rocard Medal for outstanding achievements in protecting the Antarctic environment.

It will cost $20.7 million over the next five years, and $3.9 million per year thereafter.

It was officially unveiled in December 2023 during an official visit to Australia by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna.

“Australia and France express their strong opposition to any coercion or destabilizing action in the South China Sea, including the militarization of disputed areas,” a press release from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said at the time.

It comes as the Australian Government invested an additional $206.5 million over four years to strengthen Australia's presence in Pacific island countries.