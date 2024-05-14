Russia Putin will travel to China for his first foreign trip since his re-election | Vladimir Putin News





The visit of Russian leaders on May 16 and 17 aims to highlight the deepening of the limitless partnership with China's Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week, the two countries announced, using his first foreign trip of his new six-year term to highlight the deepening partnership with China's Xi Jinping. China and Russia declared a no-holds-barred partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16 and 17, his first trip abroad since taking office, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement that the two would discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of common concern. It will be Putin's second visit in just over six months to China, an economic lifeline for Russia after Western countries imposed sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine. China has rejected Western criticism of its ties with Russia, but their economic partnership and military cooperation have come under increasing scrutiny in the West. The latest punitive measures from the United States, announced this month, targeted more than 280 entities in its latest attempt to cripple Russia's military and industrial capabilities, including 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong . US-China rivalry The United States presents China as its greatest competitor and Russia as its greatest threat to the nation-state, while US President Joe Biden says this century will be defined by an existential struggle between democracies and autocracies. Putin and Xi share a broad worldview, which sees the West as decadent and in decline, just as China challenges U.S. supremacy in everything from quantum computing and synthetic biology to espionage and hard military power. During his visit, Putin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss economic cooperation. Putin will also travel to Harbin, a city in the northeast of the country, which has close ties with Russia, for a trade and investment exhibition. Putin turned to China after the United States and its allies attempted to isolate Russia as punishment for the war in Ukraine. China-Russia trade hit a record $240.1 billion in 2023, up 26.3% from the previous year, according to Chinese customs data. Leading supplier of crude oil Russia has become China's top crude supplier, with its oil shipments to China jumping more than 24% in 2023 despite Western sanctions. The Kremlin said the two leaders would identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation and sign a joint declaration after the meeting. Putin, 71, and Xi, 70, will attend an event celebrating 75 years since the Soviet Union's recognition of the People's Republic of China declared by Mao Zedong in 1949.

