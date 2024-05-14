AG Brenna Bird travels to New York, joins Trump for secret trial appearance – Iowa Capital Dispatch





Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined Donald Trump in New York on Monday as the former president's criminal trial continued.

Bird was not the only Republican politician in Trump's courthouse entourage. U.S. Senators JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, along with U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York, joined the former president for the 16th day of the trial. Trump faces 34 counts in the case, after being accused of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who testified last week that she had received a $130,000 payment during the 2016 election season for his silence about an alleged sexual encounter.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and vice president of the Trump Organization, testified Monday, telling the jury several instances where the former president gave him tasks related to covering up affairs or sexual relationships. Trump pleaded not guilty in the trial.

At a press conference outside the courthouse, Bird denounced the charges against Trump.

“I have training as a prosecutor and what I saw in this courtroom today is a travesty,” Bird said. “Politics has no place in court. Politics should be on the campaign trail. But instead, because of these charges which are a sham and a scam, he – our President, Trump – is being held in court when he should be on the campaign trail.

The Republican attorney general expressed concern for “the future of our country if this is the direction the campaigns take,” alleging that President Joe Biden is using the justice system to influence the 2024 presidential election. Trump also facing criminal charges in cases related to the alleged deletion of classified White House documents, as well as in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results. He is also involved in several civil lawsuits, including a case, currently on appeal, in which he was ordered to pay $355 million for making a false statement about his wealth.

Bird said in a statement that it is clear that “Biden and his far-left allies will stop at nothing to silence President Trump's voice and keep him off the campaign trail by keeping him tied up in court… is false, it is election interference. , and our country deserves better.

Bird is a longtime and staunch supporter of the former president. She supported Trump during the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses, which the former president won, in October 2023. The attorney general said her trip to New York to support the president was intended to demonstrate support from the Iowa to Trump in November election.

Iowa Democrats criticized Bird's trip, questioning whether she spent taxpayer money on the trip to New York.

Iowans deserve to know if their hard-earned dollars are going to a political photo op 1,100 miles from the State Capitol,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said in a statement Press. “More than that, Iowans deserve an attorney general who is focused on serving his constituents, not his political ambitions.”

A spokesperson for Bird's office told the Des Moines Register that taxpayer money was not used to fund the trip.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Cohen was a U.S. attorney general. The story has been updated to correct this error.

